Gamers point to eerie parallels between Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 plot, real-world US-China tensions in 2025

Read Full Article

A decade-old video game is gaining unexpected traction in 2025 for its uncanny resemblance to current global events. Call of Duty: Black Ops II, released in 2012, has sparked renewed interest among gamers and political observers alike for appearing to foreshadow the present-day trade and diplomatic tensions between the United States and China.

The storyline of the game, set partially in the year 2025, depicts a cyber-driven Cold War between the two superpowers. Central to the game’s narrative is a cyberattack on China's stock market by a villain named Raul Menendez, which triggers a global economic crisis. In response, China halts exports of rare earth elements—vital for electronics and defense systems—resulting in a dangerous escalation of hostilities with the U.S.

Fast forward to April 2025, and reality appears to mirror fiction. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced aggressive new tariffs targeting Chinese imports, with some rates soaring to 84%—and potentially as high as 125%. Simultaneously, concerns about China’s control over rare earth supplies have resurfaced, echoing the exact pressure point illustrated in the game. Adding to the eerie similarity, the fictional conflict in Black Ops 2 kicks off on April 19 and 20, 2025—just days away from today’s date.

Social media is buzzing with comparisons, with users sharing screenshots from the game that mention the same year and dates. “We’re basically living through the Black Ops 2 campaign in real life,” one post read. Another user humorously speculated, “Trump might’ve taken his foreign policy directly from the game.” Some even questioned the game developers’ foresight, given the increasingly aligned timelines.

The parallels extend beyond trade wars and rare earths. The game’s depiction of drone warfare and cyberattacks reflects current global anxieties. Nations are investing heavily in cyberdefense as attacks on infrastructure, defense networks, and financial systems increase in frequency and sophistication.

Rare earth elements, a core element in the game’s storyline, are also at the heart of real-world diplomatic strategies. With China producing over 60% of the world’s rare earths, any disruption in supply could cripple global tech production.

For those curious about the game that may have predicted parts of today’s geopolitical reality, Call of Duty: Black Ops II remains available on Xbox, PlayStation 3, and PC platforms.

Latest Videos