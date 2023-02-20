PM Modi lauds relief teams' work in quake-hit Turkiye; says Operation Dost boosted identity as selfless nation

A total of three NDRF teams were sent to quake-affected Turkiye on February 7 following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive to offer all possible assistance to that country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the Indian assistance and disaster relief teams deployed in quake-hit Turkiye and said that in the last few years, India has strengthened its identity as a self-sufficient and selfless country.

A total of three NDRF teams were sent to the quake-affected country on February 7 following Prime Minister Modi's directive to offer all possible assistance to that country.

Also read: Turkey, Syria Earthquake: Revisiting India's efforts to aid nations rocked by natural disasters in past decade

The Indian Army's medical team had also been deployed to provide extensive services to many earthquake-hit people.

Addressing the personnel who had returned from quake-hit Turkiye, Modi said, "You have done great service to humanity and made India proud."

"We consider the world as one family and see it our duty to quickly help any member in crisis," Modi told the relief teams.

He said that India had strengthened its identity in the last few years as a country of self-sufficiency that also selfless and helps other countries. He said India is always ready to be the first responder whenever there is a crisis in the world.

"We have to strengthen our identity as the world's best relief and rescue team," he added.

In a tweet, Modi said their disaster response and relief measures efforts have been commendable.

Earlier in the day, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian Army's medical team deployed under 'Operation Dost' in Turkiye has touched down in India.

He said that the 99-member self-contained team successfully set up and ran a fully equipped 30-bedded Field Hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, attending to nearly 4,000 patients round the clock.

Also read: Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: How satellites can play a major role in rescue efforts

"Final NDRF team under #OperationDost returns home from Turkiye. 3 Teams of 151 @NDRFHQ personnel & dog squads extended assistance to earthquake-affected Turkiye," Bagchi said on Sunday on Twitter.

"Teams executed search, rescue & relief operations including life detection in 35 work sites of Nurdagi & Antakya," he said.

India launched 'Operation Dost' to extend assistance to Turkiye and Syria after various parts of the two countries were hit by a devastating earthquake on February 6 that killed more than 40,000 people.

(With inputs from PTI)