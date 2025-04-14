Teen kills parents to raise funds for 'Trump's assassination and a revolution'

Read Full Article

In a chilling case that has stunned authorities and the public alike, a 17-year-old boy Nikita Casap from Waukesha, Wisconsin, is facing both state and federal charges after allegedly murdering his parents to bankroll a plot to assassinate US President Donald Trump and trigger a nationwide revolution.

According to newly unsealed court documents, Casap carried out the brutal killings of his mother, Tatiana Casap (35), and his stepfather, Donald Mayer (51), on February 11, 2025. Their decomposing bodies were not discovered until February 28, when police conducted a welfare check at their home.

Investigators say Casap shot both victims—Mayer was found in a first-floor office with a gunshot wound to the head, while Tatiana’s body was discovered under blankets near the kitchen.

Casap was arrested in Kansas on March 1 after a traffic stop. He was driving Mayer’s stolen SUV and was in possession of a firearm, ammunition, and approximately $14,000 in cash.

He has been charged with nine state felonies, including two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding corpses, and three federal offenses—conspiracy, attempted assassination of the president, and use of weapons of mass destruction.

But the investigation has uncovered far more than just a double homicide. A three-page document found on Casap’s phone outlines a plot to create political chaos by killing President Trump and other top US officials. “By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos,” the document reads, according to court filings.

Federal agents also found disturbing content on Casap’s devices, including praise for Adolf Hitler, neo-Nazi propaganda, and anti-Semitic rhetoric.

He appeared to idolize extremist ideologies and had digital material linked to the violent neo-Nazi group The Order of Nine Angles, which has been associated with acts of terrorism and far-right violence globally.

Perhaps most concerning to federal authorities was Casap’s alleged attempt to acquire weapons of mass destruction—including drones and explosives—which he reportedly planned to use in large-scale attacks. He is also believed to have communicated with individuals aware of his plans and maintained contact with a person in Russia, raising further concerns about international involvement.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office has praised the "meticulous investigation" led by local and federal authorities, stressing that the case remains ongoing and urging anyone with additional information to come forward. Casap has not yet entered a plea and is being held on a $1 million bond.

His arraignment is set for May 7.

The case raises alarming questions about the intersections of domestic terrorism, youth radicalization, and the ease with which extremist ideologies can spread online.

As details continue to emerge, law enforcement agencies are treating this case not only as a tragic family murder but as a serious national security threat.

