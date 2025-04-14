India News

Maharashtra Weather, April 15: Hot, humid, and relentless

Maharashtra Weather on Tuesday

From Mumbai’s coastal warmth to Nagpur’s blazing sunshine, temperatures across the state are soaring well above comfort levels.
 

Mumbai

Scorching and humid heat.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 40°C

Pune

Among the hottest spots today in the state.
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 42°C
 

Nagpur

Temperatures are soaring. Hydration is key!
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 42°C

Thane

Thane will remain hot throughout the day.
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 41°C

Nashik

Stay hydrated and spend less time outdoors. 
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 40°C

