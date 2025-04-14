Maharashtra Weather, April 15: Hot, humid, and relentless

India News
From Mumbai’s coastal warmth to Nagpur’s blazing sunshine, temperatures across the state are soaring well above comfort levels.
Scorching and humid heat.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Among the hottest spots today in the state.
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 42°C
Temperatures are soaring. Hydration is key!
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 42°C
Thane will remain hot throughout the day.
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 41°C
Stay hydrated and spend less time outdoors.
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 40°C
