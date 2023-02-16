Turkey-Syria earthquake: BTS members J-Hope-Jimin donate Rs 64.52 Lakhs for children relief work

BTS star singers J-Hope and Jimin come forward to help raise funds for children impacted in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria.

J-Hope and Jimin from BTS have assisted youngsters in earthquake-ravaged Turkey and Syria. People worldwide have joined efforts to gather donations for earthquake survivors in two countries that have lost tens of thousands of people.

Five consecutive earthquakes and aftershocks have caused victims to seek refuge in rescue camps and rely on finances and non-profit organisations for assistance. While the government and several foreign organisations labour around the clock, celebrities worldwide, including actresses and singers, have also donated.

BTS members Jimin and J-Hope are helping the disaster victims. Now, BTS member Jimin is said to have made a significant donation. Jimin donated $78,000 (roughly Rs 64,52,850) to UNICEF Korea to aid in humanitarian efforts for children in Turkey and Syria. In addition to Jimin, BTS' J-hope has contributed the same sum to the victims. Their combined contribution is Rs 1.29 crore. “BTS J-Hope donated KRW 100 million to Turkey and Syria emergency relief for children affected by the earthquake and became UNICEF Honors Club a member,” UNICEF Korea’s tweet read.

ARMY couldn't stop applauding BTS members for their efforts. "Sweet gentle Jimin, you are an example to all of us," an admirer commented. "Thank you very much, Jimin!" said another. You are a lovely and kind person. We adore you."

Many BTS fans have joined them on a donation relay, following in their heroes' footsteps. Previously, South Korean celebrities such as Jang Sung Kyu, Yang Dong Geun, and Kim Jin Woo donated to support the survivors.

According to the most recent statistics, over 35,000 people have perished in both nations, and thousands have been injured. According to estimates, the death toll might surpass 50,000. After five severe back-to-back earthquakes, almost 6000 structures fell in Turkey. Meanwhile, rescuers work around the clock to pull survivors from the wreckage. Early on February 6, Turkey and surrounding territories were jolted by two massive earthquakes of 7.8 and 7.5 magnitudes, followed by three more the next day.