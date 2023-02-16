Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Turkey-Syria earthquake: BTS members J-Hope-Jimin donate Rs 64.52 Lakhs for children relief work

    BTS star singers J-Hope and Jimin come forward to help raise funds for children impacted in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria.

    Turkey-Syria earthquake: BTS members J-Hope-Jimin donate Rs 64.52 Lakhs for children relief work RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 16, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

    J-Hope and Jimin from BTS have assisted youngsters in earthquake-ravaged Turkey and Syria. People worldwide have joined efforts to gather donations for earthquake survivors in two countries that have lost tens of thousands of people. 

    Five consecutive earthquakes and aftershocks have caused victims to seek refuge in rescue camps and rely on finances and non-profit organisations for assistance. While the government and several foreign organisations labour around the clock, celebrities worldwide, including actresses and singers, have also donated.

    BTS members Jimin and J-Hope are helping the disaster victims. Now, BTS member Jimin is said to have made a significant donation. Jimin donated $78,000 (roughly Rs 64,52,850) to UNICEF Korea to aid in humanitarian efforts for children in Turkey and Syria. In addition to Jimin, BTS' J-hope has contributed the same sum to the victims. Their combined contribution is Rs 1.29 crore. “BTS J-Hope donated KRW 100 million to Turkey and Syria emergency relief for children affected by the earthquake and became UNICEF Honors Club a member,” UNICEF Korea’s tweet read.

    Also Read: Did Shubman Gill ditch Sara Ali Khan to be with Sara Tendulkar? Here's what we know

    ARMY couldn't stop applauding BTS members for their efforts. "Sweet gentle Jimin, you are an example to all of us," an admirer commented. "Thank you very much, Jimin!" said another. You are a lovely and kind person. We adore you."

    Many BTS fans have joined them on a donation relay, following in their heroes' footsteps. Previously, South Korean celebrities such as Jang Sung Kyu, Yang Dong Geun, and Kim Jin Woo donated to support the survivors.

    Also Read: Squid Game 2: Lee Jung Jae all set to shoot for season 2 this summer

    According to the most recent statistics, over 35,000 people have perished in both nations, and thousands have been injured. According to estimates, the death toll might surpass 50,000. After five severe back-to-back earthquakes, almost 6000 structures fell in Turkey. Meanwhile, rescuers work around the clock to pull survivors from the wreckage. Early on February 6, Turkey and surrounding territories were jolted by two massive earthquakes of 7.8 and 7.5 magnitudes, followed by three more the next day.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manoj Bajpayee has one piece of advice for Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Family Man 2 star reacts RBA

    Manoj Bajpayee has one piece of advice for Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Family Man 2 star reacts

    Deepika Padukone travels economy class; video goes viral as she heads towards washroom (WATCH) RBA

    Deepika Padukone travels economy class; video goes viral as she heads towards washroom (WATCH)

    Squid Game 2: Lee Jung Jae all set to shoot for season 2 this summer RBA

    Squid Game 2: Lee Jung Jae all set to shoot for season 2 this summer

    Jhoome Jo Pathaan BTS video is out, Siddharth Anand reveals Shah Rukh got 'coaxed' to show abs vma

    Jhoome Jo Pathaan BTS video is out, Siddharth Anand reveals Shah Rukh got 'coaxed' to show abs

    After Aditya Chopra's interview in The Romantics, Karan Johar pens sweet note for best friend; know details vma

    After Aditya Chopra's interview in The Romantics, Karan Johar pens sweet note for best friend; know details

    Recent Stories

    UP Board Class 10 Class 12 Exam 2023 begins Check out important guidelines to keep in mind gcw

    UP Board Exam 2023 begins; Check out important guidelines to keep in mind

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, BFC vs MCFC: Bengaluru FC continues charge; breaks Mumbai City historic 18-match unbeaten streak-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC continues charge; breaks Mumbai City's historic 18-match unbeaten streak

    Manoj Bajpayee has one piece of advice for Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Family Man 2 star reacts RBA

    Manoj Bajpayee has one piece of advice for Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Family Man 2 star reacts

    Nikki Yadav murder case Timeline of the heinous crime revealed gcw

    Nikki Yadav murder case: Timeline of the heinous crime revealed

    Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Meghalaya's East Khasi hills region; check details AJR

    Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Meghalaya's East Khasi hills region; check details

    Recent Videos

    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon
    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon