Adah Sharma opens up on playing Devi in upcoming trilingual film, Calls it 'Empowering'

Adah Sharma, known for her versatile roles, describes playing Devi in her upcoming trilingual film as an empowering and transformative experience. 

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Apr 14, 2025, 4:48 PM IST

 Adah Sharma, known for her versatile performances, is set to portray a Goddess in her upcoming trilingual film directed by BM Giriraj. The film, made in Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi, marks a significant milestone in her career. Adah describes the role as empowering, emphasizing that Devi represents Shakti, a force she believes exists in every woman. She feels fortunate to work with talented filmmakers and sees this opportunity as a celebration of strength and divinity.

Adah Sharma said, ''It is empowering because Devi is Shakti. I believe that there is Devi in every single woman. I feel fortunate that I’m getting the opportunity to work with such talented film makers from across our country. BM Giriraj sir is a national award winning director, and he is directing the film.”

Adah Sharma on Balancing Responsibility with Confidence

Playing a Goddess in a country where religion holds deep significance comes with its own set of responsibilities. Adah acknowledges this but remains unfazed, stating that the responsibility is a positive aspect of the role. She approaches the character with respect and confidence, ensuring that her portrayal is authentic and meaningful. For Adah Sharma, this role is not a source of anxiety but a chance to embrace responsibility and deliver a performance that resonates with audiences.

Adah Sharma spoke about the responsibility saying, “Yes, it is a responsibility, but that is a good thing. It doesn’t give me anxiety. I like responsibility, and of course, if you are playing Devi, there should be a responsibility there. It’s not something that should be taken frivolously. But it’s not something that I think of going wrong or anything because I respect that responsibility.”

A Career Shaped by Gratitude

Looking back on to her journey, Adah Sharma said that her career has been shaped by gratitude and various opportunities. From her debut in "1920" to the blockbuster success of "The Kerala Story," she has consistently showcased her range as an actor. Adah appreciates the audience’s acceptance of her varied roles and feels fortunate to avoid being typecast. Her approach to acting stems from a place of thankfulness, allowing her to explore unique and challenging characters.

Adah’s portrayal of Devi is just one of the exciting projects in her pipeline. She is also set to appear in a sequel to "Chandini Bar," a biopic, and an international action film. Her passion for diverse genres, including horror and comedy, reflects her commitment to pushing boundaries as an artist. With her empowering role as Devi, Adah Sharma continues to inspire and captivate audiences, proving that she is a force to be reckoned with in the film industry.

