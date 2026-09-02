Andhra University's QUEST-AI 2026 conference brings together global experts to discuss quantum technology, sustainability, and AI. The focus is on balancing technological progress with environmental needs, including powering AI data centers sustainably.

Andhra University is hosting the International Conference on Quantum-Enhanced Sustainable Technologies for AI Systems (QUEST-AI 2026), bringing together international experts and young researchers to discuss the intersection of quantum technology, sustainability and artificial intelligence.

Balancing Progress with Sustainability

At the conference, Andhra University Vice Chancellor Rajasekhar highlighted that it focuses on how these new and emerging technologies underline the need to balance technological progress with environmental sustainability. "Today, Andhra University is hosting the QuestAI International Conference. The theme itself states Quantum Technology, Sustainability, and AI Systems. The need of the hour is that while we are moving ahead, we also have to balance the ecosystem," he told ANI.

"Sustainability is the need of the hour in any engineering or technology that we develop," Rajasekhar said, adding that the conference was providing a platform for young people and international experts to brainstorm and formulate policies around emerging technologies from a sustainability perspective.

India-Australia Collaboration in Focus

Dr Gregory J Skulmoski, Associate Professor at Bond University, Australia, said he was pleased to participate in the conference and highlighted the scope for collaboration between India and Australia in emerging technologies. "I was so happy to be invited because we know in Australia that India is leading in technologies and has been a world leader for a number of decades," Skulmoski told ANI.

"What brings us together is looking at the future. The future for me is quantum and artificial intelligence. I am interested in how we can come together and collaborate and point to the future," he said.

Sustainable Energy for AI's Future

Speaking to ANI, Nabil Mohammed, Professor at Federation University, Australia, said the conference provided an opportunity to share international experience in renewable energy technologies. "It's my pleasure to come all the way from Australia to Andhra University to share international experience with renewable energy technologies," Mohammed said.

He highlighted the growing energy requirements of artificial intelligence data centres and the need to develop sustainable technologies alongside their expansion. "The world is moving towards AI data centres which consume a lot of energy. It will be side-by-side technologies in the future, which is how we can generate more electricity from sustainable resources and so we power these future data centres," he said.

With quantum technology, artificial intelligence and sustainability emerging as key areas shaping the future, QUEST-AI 2026 at Andhra University is providing a platform over a course of three days from September 1-3, for international experts and young researchers to exchange ideas, explore collaboration and consider how technological progress can be aligned with sustainable development. (ANI)