Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    France riots: Nahel M's grandmother appeals for calm; believes arrested cop will be punished (WATCH)

    Nahel M's grandmother has called for calm after a fifth night of unrest across France after her 17-year-old grandson was killed by the police.

    France riots: Nahel M's grandmother appeals for calm; believes arrested cop will be punished (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 8:27 PM IST

    The death of 17-year-old Nahel M, who was shot by a police officer during a routine traffic stop in Paris on Tuesday, has triggered widespread riots across France. Even as riots continue in the French capital, especially in neighbourhood of Nanterre, the teenager's grandmother on Sunday appealed for calm after a fifth night of unrest across the country that has led to over 1,300 people's arrest.

    "Don't destroy the schools, don't destroy the buses. They are other mothers who take these buses," Nadia told BFM TV. “They are using Nahel as an excuse", she says. "We want things to calm down”.

    Also read: France riots: Protesters ram car into mayor's home in Paris suburb (WATCH)

    "My heart is in pain," she said about the money donated for the police officer who got arrested after shooting Nahel dead on Tuesday. But Nahel's grandmother said she has confidence that the police officer will be punished like everyone else.

    "Nahel is dead, he's dead," she added. "My daughter is lost... She doesn't have a life any more."

    In her interview with BFM TV, Nahel's grandmother added that she "resents" the men who stopped and killed her grandson, but that doesn't mean that she hates all other police officers. "Fortunately, they are there," she noted, emphasising that she "believes in justice".

    Nahel M of Algerian origin was shot at point-blank range in the chest on Tuesday. The officer who shot Nahel is reportedly being investigated for voluntarily causing someone's death after a preliminary inquiry found that the requirements for the legal use of the firearm were "not met." The officer, however, has asserted that he shot the youngster because he thought he was going to run someone over with his automobile. The event has once again brought to light long-standing complaints about policing and the intense racial tensions in contemporary France.

    According to reports, Nahel was a delivery driver for takeout and had spent the previous three years playing rugby for the Pirates of Nanterre. He had also participated in an integrating course for youngsters who were having academic difficulties, which was run by the organisation Ovale Citoyen.

    Although the teen's family hasn't disclosed his last name, his mother Mounia reared him as the sole child.

    Also read: France: Protests, looting, fires and riots continue, 994 arrested; Macron refrains from declaring emergency

    According to Nahel's mother, her kid was murdered because he had a "Arab face." "The officer saw an Arab face, a little kid, and wanted to take his life," she claimed.

    Nahel reportedly enrolled in a Suresnes institution to pursue an electrical engineering degree. However, he had a dismal track record of college attendance. Nahel had also run into difficulty in the past and was well-known to the police, but according to his family's attorneys, he had never been arrested.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2023, 8:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    UAE awaits another holidays for Islamic New Year; Check the date HERE anr

    UAE awaits another 3-day weekend for Islamic New Year; Check the date HERE

    France riots: Protesters ram car into mayor's home in Paris suburb (WATCH) AJR

    France riots: Protesters ram car into mayor's home in Paris suburb (WATCH)

    WATCH Two dead after Colombian Air Force aircraft collide in mid-air during training in Villavicencio AJR

    WATCH: Two dead after Colombian Air Force aircraft collide in mid-air during training in Villavicencio

    Greatly disturbing': White House's official singer Mary Millben slams Rahul Gandhi AJR

    'Greatly disturbing': White House's official singer Mary Millben slams Rahul Gandhi

    320 year old Vienna newspaper Wiener Zeitung shuts print edition leaves internet dejected gcw

    320-year-old Vienna newspaper Wiener Zeitung shuts print edition; leaves internet dejected

    Recent Stories

    Here are 7 effective ways of saving money if you are a spendthrift ADC EIA

    Here are 7 effective ways of saving money if you are a spendthrift

    Monsoon season: From 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' to 'Ghanan Ghanan', listen to these 7 songs to enjoy your rains anr EAI

    Monsoon season: From 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' to 'Ghanan Ghanan', listen to these 7 songs to enjoy your rains

    Kolkata Here are top 7 places to visit in city of joy ADC EIA

    Kolkata: Here are top 7 places to visit in 'city of joy'

    Lack of confidence to speak English? Here are 10 tips to improve your speaking skills anr EAI

    Lack of confidence to speak English? Here are 10 tips to improve your speaking skills

    Here are 7 sexist thoughts you must never propagate at work ADC EIA

    Here are 7 sexist thoughts you must never propagate at work

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon