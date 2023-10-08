Air India evacuates 10 crew members from Israel, grounds flights till October 14

Air India has conducted a successful evacuation of its crew members and staff from Tel Aviv in response to the recent deadly terror attacks in Israel. The evacuation involved 10 crew members, including pilots and cabin crew, as well as station and airport managers.

Air India has successfully evacuated its crew members and two additional employees from Tel Aviv in response to the recent deadly terror attacks in Israel. The airline had previously cancelled its October 7 Delhi-Tel Aviv flight, which also affected the return flight. However, due to the presence of 10 crew members, including pilots and cabin crew, already in Israel for the return flight, a coordinated effort was made to ensure their safety.

On Sunday, Air India arranged for the evacuation of these 10 crew members, as well as the station and airport managers, from Israel. They are reported to have boarded a flight to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from where they will make connecting flights back to India. Air India prioritizes the safety of its passengers and employees, especially given the challenging situation in Israel.

While awaiting further details about the evacuation, it's worth noting that Air India has temporarily suspended its Israel flights until October 14. The decision has been made to safeguard the well-being of passengers and crew members. Air India operates five weekly nonstop flights to Tel Aviv and will assess the situation in Israel before making any decisions about resuming these flights.

In related news, Israeli airline EL AL had announced its plans to resume India flights in October, following a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This move was expected to significantly reduce travel time between India and Israel, as EL AL planned to overfly Saudi Arabia and Oman. The previous route had taken a longer path via the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Ocean, making the journey approximately eight hours. EL AL's new route was set to offer a 5.5-hour flight to Mumbai and a slightly longer duration for flights to Delhi. However, whether these plans will change in light of recent events remains uncertain.

