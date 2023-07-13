Ahead of Bastille Day, chopped fingertip found in letter sent to France's Macron; sparks investigation

French authorities launch investigation after a severed fingertip is discovered in a letter sent to the presidential palace, believed to be from a sender with psychiatric problems.

French prosecutors have initiated an investigation following the unsettling discovery of a severed fingertip in a letter intended for the presidential palace. The gruesome incident was brought to light by President Emmanuel Macron's staff at the beginning of the week, prompting the involvement of the police. Valeurs Actuelles magazine initially reported the incident.

According to a report quoting an anonymous source close to the investigation, it is believed that the fingertip belongs to the sender of the letter, who reportedly suffers from psychiatric issues. The sender's identity has not been disclosed.

On a daily basis, the President receives between 1,000 to 1,500 emails and letters, which are handled by a dedicated team of 70 individuals working from separate offices, away from the main Elysee Palace in central Paris. These letters and emails are closely monitored and scanned.

President Macron is known to personally review the correspondence, considering it as a valuable source of insight into public opinion. Occasionally, he responds with handwritten messages. However, Macron's office declined to provide a comment regarding the severed finger incident when contacted by AFP.

The incident comes even as France gears up for Bastille Day celebrations where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honour. PM Modi arrived in Paris on Thursday and was given a guard of honour upon reaching Paris. PM Modi will be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day parade on July 14 where a tri-services Indian armed forces contingent would be participating.

Prior to the Bastille Day celebrations, France beefed up security in the country in the wake of the recent riots following the death of teenager Nahel M. The riots in France erupted in late June after the 17-year-old of Algerian and Moroccan heritage was shot by the police for failing to comply with a stop order for his car. Initially starting in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, where the shooting occurred, the protests quickly spread to other major cities such as Lyon and Marseille.

Although the riots have calmed down in recent days, law enforcement authorities are concerned about potential unrest on the evening of the July 14 public holiday, which is celebrated as Bastille Day to commemorate the pivotal event of the French Revolution: the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789.