Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ahead of Bastille Day, chopped fingertip found in letter sent to France's Macron; sparks investigation

    French authorities launch investigation after a severed fingertip is discovered in a letter sent to the presidential palace, believed to be from a sender with psychiatric problems.

    Ahead of Bastille Day, chopped fingertip found in letter sent to France's Macron; sparks investigation snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 7:40 PM IST

    French prosecutors have initiated an investigation following the unsettling discovery of a severed fingertip in a letter intended for the presidential palace. The gruesome incident was brought to light by President Emmanuel Macron's staff at the beginning of the week, prompting the involvement of the police. Valeurs Actuelles magazine initially reported the incident.

    According to a report quoting an anonymous source close to the investigation, it is believed that the fingertip belongs to the sender of the letter, who reportedly suffers from psychiatric issues. The sender's identity has not been disclosed.

    Also read: PM Modi's France Visit: 'The trust factor is very-very strong in this relationship'

    On a daily basis, the President receives between 1,000 to 1,500 emails and letters, which are handled by a dedicated team of 70 individuals working from separate offices, away from the main Elysee Palace in central Paris. These letters and emails are closely monitored and scanned.

    President Macron is known to personally review the correspondence, considering it as a valuable source of insight into public opinion. Occasionally, he responds with handwritten messages. However, Macron's office declined to provide a comment regarding the severed finger incident when contacted by AFP.

    The incident comes even as France gears up for Bastille Day celebrations where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honour. PM Modi arrived in Paris on Thursday and was given a guard of honour upon reaching Paris. PM Modi will be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day parade on July 14 where a tri-services Indian armed forces contingent would be participating.

    Also read: WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Prior to the Bastille Day celebrations, France beefed up security in the country in the wake of the recent riots following the death of teenager Nahel M. The riots in France erupted in late June after the 17-year-old of Algerian and Moroccan heritage was shot by the police for failing to comply with a stop order for his car. Initially starting in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, where the shooting occurred, the protests quickly spread to other major cities such as Lyon and Marseille.

    Although the riots have calmed down in recent days, law enforcement authorities are concerned about potential unrest on the evening of the July 14 public holiday, which is celebrated as Bastille Day to commemorate the pivotal event of the French Revolution: the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 7:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Islamic New Year 2023: Sharjah, Kuwait announces holiday for public sector; Check dates anr

    Islamic New Year 2023: Sharjah, Kuwait announce holiday for public sector; Check dates

    PM Modi lands in Paris for an official two-day visit; check details AJR

    PM Modi lands in Paris for an official two-day visit; check details | WATCH

    Saudi Arabia opens doors for UAE, GCC citizens for new Umrah season anr

    Saudi Arabia opens doors for UAE, GCC citizens for new Umrah season

    NASA Perseverance Rover discovers diverse organic matter on Mars; boosts search for signs of life snt

    NASA's Perseverance Rover discovers diverse organic matter on Mars; boosts search for signs of life

    Can UNSC claim to speak for the world without the largest democracy as a permanent member PM Les Echos interview

    Can UNSC claim to speak for the world without the largest democracy as a permanent member: PM Modi

    Recent Stories

    Cricket IND vs WI 2023: Shubman Gill's batting role revelation; No. 3 position not much different from opening osf

    IND vs WI 2023: Shubman Gill's batting role revelation; No. 3 position not much different from opening

    Dear adults, here are 5 ways in which you can protect your oral health ADC

    Dear adults, here are 5 ways in which you can protect your oral health

    5 ways how Lemons are incredible for your Health vma eai

    5 ways how Lemons are incredible for your Health

    Amit Shah at G20 Terrorists may exploit Metaverse; Hawala to Crypto Currency shift a concern

    Amit Shah at G20: 'Terrorists may exploit Metaverse; Hawala to Crypto Currency shift a concern'

    5 captivating monsoon destinations in Karnataka to explore vkp

    5 captivating monsoon destinations in Karnataka to explore

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Video Icon
    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot WATCH AJR

    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot | WATCH

    Video Icon