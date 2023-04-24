7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand; no Tsunami alert

According to the National Center for Seismology, the latitude was -29.95 and the Longitude was -178.02 while the depth of the earthquake was noted to be 10 km at the Kermadec Islands of New Zealand.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Monday (April 24) said that Kermadec Islands of New Zealand was rocked by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6.11 am, Indian Standard Time.

In a tweet, the NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 24-04-2023, 06:11:52 IST, Lat: -29.95 & Long: -178.02, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kermadec Islands, New Zealand."

Saudi Arabia evacuates Indians to UAE from violence-hit Sudan

However, National Emergency Management Agency said there were no alerts for Tsunamis. "There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M7.1 Kermadec Islands earthquake. Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand," it said in a tweet.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the latitude was -29.95 and the Longitude was -178.02 while the depth of the earthquake was noted to be 10 km at the Kermadec Islands of New Zealand.