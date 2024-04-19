Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    400 kg gold, millions in cash & more stolen! Indian-origin men arrested in Canada's biggest ever heist

    Finally, after months of investigation into the audacious theft of over $16 million worth of gold and currency, authorities have revealed that there are 9 suspects in all and that they have arrested as many as 6. It was a joint effort between Canadian and US authorities that led to this stage of the investigation. 
     

    400 kg gold, millions in cash & more stolen! Indian-origin men arrested in Canada's biggest ever heist gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 9:40 AM IST

    At least two Indian-origin men are among six persons arrested in connection with a brazen multimillion-dollar gold heist at Toronto’s main airport last year, the biggest gold theft in Canada’s history. Peel Regional Police (PRP) announced that three more people are the subject of warrants filed by Canadian authorities in this case.

    Using fake documentation, authorities claim that on April 17, 2023, an air cargo container containing foreign money and gold bars valued at over 22 million Canadian dollars was taken from a secure storage facility. The money and gold had just arrived from Zurich, Switzerland, on an Air Canada aircraft. Police claim that at least two former workers of Air Canada assisted in the bold heist.

     One is now in custody and an arrest warrant has been issued for the other. Two persons of Indian origin–Parmpal Sidhu, 54, and Amit Jalota, 40, both from Ontario, were arrested on Wednesday along with Ammad Chaudhary, 43, Ali Raza, 37, and Prasath Paramalingam, 35. 

    "A aircraft from Zurich, Switzerland, landed at Pearson International Airport on April 17, 2023, at 3:56 p.m. carrying 400 kg of gold bars weighing.9999% pure, valued at over $20 million, along with CAD 2.5 million in foreign money. It was offloaded and moved to a different area on airport grounds shortly after it landed," according to Peel Regional Police.

    The statement claimed, "Peel Regional Police initiated the investigation right away. It has crossed international boundaries, and we have been cooperating with the Philadelphia Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF)".

    The investigation by the ATF and Peel Regional Police has advanced significantly. One person has been taken into custody by the ATF in the US after he was found in possession of 65 illegal guns, two of which were converted to be completely automatic.

    Out of the 65 handguns, five are referred to as "ghost guns" since they were never serialized and are consequently impossible to locate. According to the release, "Peel Regional Police (PRP) investigators also seized approximately $434,000 in Canadian currency, smelting equipment, and one kilogramme of gold worth approximately $89,000.00, believed to be from the theft."

    PRP has identified and charged or issued warrants for nine individuals with over 19 charges.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 9:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel Iran war: Commercial flights divert routes amid 'explosions' in west Iran AJR

    Israel-Iran war: Commercial flights divert routes amid 'explosions' in west Iran

    Kerala woman Ann Tressa Joseph, part of Indian crew onboard ship seized by Iran, returns home snt

    Kerala woman Ann Tressa Joseph, part of Indian crew onboard ship seized by Iran, returns home

    Enormous concern WHO warns of rising threat from H5N1 avian flu transmission to humans snt

    'Enormous concern': WHO warns of rising threat from H5N1 avian flu transmission to humans

    Cloud seeding, climate change or...': Real reason behind Dubai's historic floods REVEALED snt

    'Cloud seeding, climate change or...': Real reason behind Dubai's historic floods REVEALED

    Dubai floods: Video of cat saved after being found clinging to car door amidst rainfall moves internet (WATCH) AJR

    Dubai floods: Video of cat saved after being found clinging to car door amidst rainfall moves internet (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajnikanth steps out to cast his vote in Chennai; gets mobbed [WATCH] ATG

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajnikanth steps out to cast his vote in Chennai; gets mobbed [WATCH]

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Violence erupts in West Bengal's Cooch Behar; TMC activists injured in stone pelting RBA

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Violence erupts in West Bengal's Cooch Behar; TMC activists injured in stone pelting

    Israel Iran war: Commercial flights divert routes amid 'explosions' in west Iran AJR

    Israel-Iran war: Commercial flights divert routes amid 'explosions' in west Iran

    Karnataka: Muslim youth stabs Congress corporator's daughter 9 times at BVB campus for refusing love proposal vkp

    Karnataka: Muslim youth stabs Congress corporator's daughter 9 times at BVB campus for refusing love proposal

    Google releases doodle featuring 'voting symbol' marking start of Lok Sabha Elections anr

    Google releases doodle featuring 'voting symbol' marking start of Lok Sabha Elections

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon