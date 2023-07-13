35-year-old US woman offers Rs 4 lakh to anyone who can find her a husband; describes ideal partner

Eve Tilley-Coulson, a 35-year-old corporate litigation attorney from Los Angeles, made a video plea on TikTok to help her meet the guy she will wed, according to the New York Post.

A woman in the US who is tired of being single has given a $5,000 (Rs 4,10,462) referral money to anyone who can introduce her to a husband. Eve Tilley-Coulson, a 35-year-old corporate litigation attorney from Los Angeles, made a video plea on TikTok to help her meet the guy she will wed, according to the New York Post. Notably, she has more than a million TikTok followers. She admitted that she had already made this arrangement with her colleagues and acquaintances, but that she was now prepared to make it available to the "general public."

"So the offer is if you introduce me to my husband and I marry him, I'll give you $5,000. I don't have to stay married to him for long, I can divorce him in 20 years, it doesn't matter, but if you envision me a man I walk down the aisle and marry, will give you $5,000," she said.

Having been unmarried for about five years, Coulson claimed to be over the dating scene. She has tried both offline and online dating, but hasn't had much success.

"Since Covid, there's been a weird shift in dating culture — guys don't approach you in person, and most of the men on apps aren't swiping to seriously date. So I feel like paying $5000 for a husband who's vouched for, meets my needs and is ready for a real relationship is totally worth it," she added.

Coulson described her ideal partner as being between the ages of 27 and 40, standing at least 5 feet 11 inches tall, possessing a dry "British" sense of humour, and having a passion for children, sports, and animals. She's willing to have a long-distance relationship as well.

Explaining the reason for the height preference, Coulson, who stands about 5-foot-10 stated, “The only real physical requirement that I have is that he must be tall because I'm tall. I've dated men who are insecure about my height, asking me not to wear heels, and that didn't make me feel good.”

Meanwhile, she quipped that she's so hungry for love that she'll "date a rock with charisma," adding that political opinions, religious convictions, and race are not deal breakers for her. She continued by saying she didn't want her future husband to do drugs. As soon as the marriage licence was signed, the woman made a promise that the matchmaker would receive the money.