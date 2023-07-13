Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    35-year-old US woman offers Rs 4 lakh to anyone who can find her a husband; describes ideal partner

    Eve Tilley-Coulson, a 35-year-old corporate litigation attorney from Los Angeles, made a video plea on TikTok to help her meet the guy she will wed, according to the New York Post.

    35-year-old US woman offers Rs 4 lakh to anyone who can find her a husband; describes ideal partner snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 8:19 PM IST

    A woman in the US who is tired of being single has given a $5,000 (Rs 4,10,462) referral money to anyone who can introduce her to a husband. Eve Tilley-Coulson, a 35-year-old corporate litigation attorney from Los Angeles, made a video plea on TikTok to help her meet the guy she will wed, according to the New York Post. Notably, she has more than a million TikTok followers. She admitted that she had already made this arrangement with her colleagues and acquaintances, but that she was now prepared to make it available to the "general public."

    "So the offer is if you introduce me to my husband and I marry him, I'll give you $5,000. I don't have to stay married to him for long, I can divorce him in 20 years, it doesn't matter, but if you envision me a man I walk down the aisle and marry, will give you $5,000," she said.

    Having been unmarried for about five years, Coulson claimed to be over the dating scene. She has tried both offline and online dating, but hasn't had much success.

    "Since Covid, there's been a weird shift in dating culture — guys don't approach you in person, and most of the men on apps aren't swiping to seriously date. So I feel like paying $5000 for a husband who's vouched for, meets my needs and is ready for a real relationship is totally worth it," she added.

    Coulson described her ideal partner as being between the ages of 27 and 40, standing at least 5 feet 11 inches tall, possessing a dry "British" sense of humour, and having a passion for children, sports, and animals. She's willing to have a long-distance relationship as well.

    Also read: WATCH: UK Army veteran makes James Bond-style entry to his wedding by skydiving into venue; video goes viral

    Explaining the reason for the height preference, Coulson, who stands about 5-foot-10 stated, “The only real physical requirement that I have is that he must be tall because I'm tall. I've dated men who are insecure about my height, asking me not to wear heels, and that didn't make me feel good.”

    Meanwhile, she quipped that she's so hungry for love that she'll "date a rock with charisma," adding that political opinions, religious convictions, and race are not deal breakers for her. She continued by saying she didn't want her future husband to do drugs. As soon as the marriage licence was signed, the woman made a promise that the matchmaker would receive the money.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 8:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH UK Army veteran makes James Bond-style entry to his wedding by skydiving into venue; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: UK Army veteran makes James Bond-style entry to his wedding by skydiving into venue; video goes viral

    1st over-the-counter birth control pill approved in United States snt

    1st over-the-counter birth control pill approved in United States

    Ahead of Bastille Day, chopped fingertip found in letter sent to France's Macron; sparks investigation snt

    Ahead of Bastille Day, chopped fingertip found in letter sent to France's Macron; sparks investigation

    Islamic New Year 2023: Sharjah, Kuwait announces holiday for public sector; Check dates anr

    Islamic New Year 2023: Sharjah, Kuwait announce holiday for public sector; Check dates

    PM Modi lands in Paris for an official two-day visit; check details AJR

    PM Modi lands in Paris for an official two-day visit; check details | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Managing Weight to Heart Health: 5 Health benefits of Oats vma eai

    Managing Weight to Heart Health: 5 Health benefits of Oats

    Kerala HC stays KSRTC's decision to reduce concession on ticket prices for CBSE school students anr

    Kerala HC stays KSRTC's decision to reduce concession on ticket prices for CBSE school students

    WATCH UK Army veteran makes James Bond-style entry to his wedding by skydiving into venue; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: UK Army veteran makes James Bond-style entry to his wedding by skydiving into venue; video goes viral

    5 Best-selling Erotica Novels made into Hollywood Movies vma eai

    5 Best-selling Erotica Novels made into Hollywood Movies

    1st over-the-counter birth control pill approved in United States snt

    1st over-the-counter birth control pill approved in United States

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Video Icon
    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot WATCH AJR

    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot | WATCH

    Video Icon