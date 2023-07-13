WATCH: UK Army veteran makes James Bond-style entry to his wedding by skydiving into venue; video goes viral

A UK Army veteran Chris Parkes, who had lost a leg while serving in Afghanistan, skydived into Hexham's Langley Castle for his special day before exchanging vows with his bride, Pippa.

A remarkable entrance was made by an Army veteran at his wedding, capturing attention as he parachuted into the grounds of a 14th-century castle accompanied by his nine groomsmen. According to the BBC, Chris Parkes, a 34-year-old from County Durham, lost his leg while serving in Afghanistan. He skydived into Hexham's Langley Castle for his special day before exchanging vows with his bride, Pippa.

Parkes and his nine groomsmen trained for the risky jump for six months and that it was "infinitely more stressful" than the wedding event. On social media, the footage of Parkes' jump has gone viral. The new wife of Parkes, who also shares his love of skydiving, jokingly said that despite the dramatic entrance, he still hadn't managed to steal the show from her.

She playfully remarked, "Chris is allowed to have a little fancy thing in the day. I get the big, fancy dress. He gets the fancy skydive."

According to Chronicle Live, the amazing jump established a new record for the biggest wedding party skydive ever carried out anywhere in the globe. The ten jumpers decided against doing the skydive in tandem and all dressed in black tuxedos. Later, for the ceremony situated in the forest wedding venue, they changed into kilts.

The impressive wedding drop was watched by 200 guests, some of whom travelled all the way from the US. While in the Army, Mr. Parkes developed his skydiving talents. Years later, he finished an accelerated freefall school and obtained licences in a number of fields.

At a black-tie Christmas dinner held at Langley Castle, he got down on one knee and proposed to Pippa after thinking that it would be the ideal wedding setting. Chris and his group worked with British Skydiving, the organisation that oversees the sport, and put months of careful planning and training into making their idea a reality. They took off on the wedding day from their neighbourhood drop zone, Sky-high Skydiving in Shotton, County Durham, and descended gently before landing in a field close to the castle's entrance.