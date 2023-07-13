Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: UK Army veteran makes James Bond-style entry to his wedding by skydiving into venue; video goes viral

    A UK Army veteran Chris Parkes, who had lost a leg while serving in Afghanistan, skydived into Hexham's Langley Castle for his special day before exchanging vows with his bride, Pippa.

    WATCH UK Army veteran makes James Bond-style entry to his wedding by skydiving into venue; video goes viral snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 8:04 PM IST

    A remarkable entrance was made by an Army veteran at his wedding, capturing attention as he parachuted into the grounds of a 14th-century castle accompanied by his nine groomsmen. According to the BBC, Chris Parkes, a 34-year-old from County Durham, lost his leg while serving in Afghanistan. He skydived into Hexham's Langley Castle for his special day before exchanging vows with his bride, Pippa.

    Parkes and his nine groomsmen trained for the risky jump for six months and that it was "infinitely more stressful" than the wedding event. On social media, the footage of Parkes' jump has gone viral. The new wife of Parkes, who also shares his love of skydiving, jokingly said that despite the dramatic entrance, he still hadn't managed to steal the show from her. 

    She playfully remarked, "Chris is allowed to have a little fancy thing in the day. I get the big, fancy dress. He gets the fancy skydive."

    According to Chronicle Live, the amazing jump established a new record for the biggest wedding party skydive ever carried out anywhere in the globe. The ten jumpers decided against doing the skydive in tandem and all dressed in black tuxedos. Later, for the ceremony situated in the forest wedding venue, they changed into kilts.

    The impressive wedding drop was watched by 200 guests, some of whom travelled all the way from the US. While in the Army, Mr. Parkes developed his skydiving talents. Years later, he finished an accelerated freefall school and obtained licences in a number of fields.

    At a black-tie Christmas dinner held at Langley Castle, he got down on one knee and proposed to Pippa after thinking that it would be the ideal wedding setting. Chris and his group worked with British Skydiving, the organisation that oversees the sport, and put months of careful planning and training into making their idea a reality. They took off on the wedding day from their neighbourhood drop zone, Sky-high Skydiving in Shotton, County Durham, and descended gently before landing in a field close to the castle's entrance.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 8:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    1st over-the-counter birth control pill approved in United States snt

    1st over-the-counter birth control pill approved in United States

    Ahead of Bastille Day, chopped fingertip found in letter sent to France's Macron; sparks investigation snt

    Ahead of Bastille Day, chopped fingertip found in letter sent to France's Macron; sparks investigation

    Islamic New Year 2023: Sharjah, Kuwait announces holiday for public sector; Check dates anr

    Islamic New Year 2023: Sharjah, Kuwait announce holiday for public sector; Check dates

    PM Modi lands in Paris for an official two-day visit; check details AJR

    PM Modi lands in Paris for an official two-day visit; check details | WATCH

    Saudi Arabia opens doors for UAE, GCC citizens for new Umrah season anr

    Saudi Arabia opens doors for UAE, GCC citizens for new Umrah season

    Recent Stories

    5 Best-selling Erotica Novels made into Hollywood Movies vma eai

    5 Best-selling Erotica Novels made into Hollywood Movies

    1st over-the-counter birth control pill approved in United States snt

    1st over-the-counter birth control pill approved in United States

    Ahead of Bastille Day, chopped fingertip found in letter sent to France's Macron; sparks investigation snt

    Ahead of Bastille Day, chopped fingertip found in letter sent to France's Macron; sparks investigation

    Cricket IND vs WI 2023: Shubman Gill's batting role revelation; No. 3 position not much different from opening osf

    IND vs WI 2023: Shubman Gill's batting role revelation; No. 3 position not much different from opening

    Dear adults, here are 5 ways in which you can protect your oral health ADC

    Dear adults, here are 5 ways in which you can protect your oral health

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Video Icon
    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot WATCH AJR

    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot | WATCH

    Video Icon