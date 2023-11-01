Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    24-year-old Indian student stabbed in the US; condition critical

    A 24-year-old Indian student, Varun, is in critical condition after being brutally stabbed in the temple by an assailant, Jordan Andrade, in Valparaiso, Indiana. The motivations behind the attack remain under investigation, and Andrade is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder

    A 24-year-old Indian student is in critical condition after a shocking incident in the US state of Indiana. The victim, Varun, was brutally stabbed in the temple by his assailant, 24-year-old Jordan Andrade, during an alarming encounter at a public gym in Valparaiso, Indiana. The motivations behind this violent act remain under investigation, leaving authorities puzzled, as reported by NWIU Times.

    In the aftermath of the attack, the alleged assailant, Andrade, was apprehended and now faces grave charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. Varun's situation is described as critical, given the severity of his injury. He was promptly transported to a Fort Wayne hospital, where the prognosis was alarmingly grim, offering a mere zero to five percent chance of survival.

    According to the details revealed, Andrade claimed that he had requested a massage on that fateful morning. Upon entering the massage room and encountering Varun, a stranger to him, Andrade reportedly felt that something was amiss and perceived Varun as "a little weird". Feeling threatened, Andrade stated that he felt compelled to respond "the right way" in self-defense, as detailed in the charging document. This chilling incident underscores the alarming level of violence that can erupt unexpectedly in everyday settings.

    This distressing incident comes in the wake of a previous incident that had strained US-India relations. Just last month, a video surfaced, capturing a US policeman making callous jokes and laughter in connection with the tragic death of a young Indian woman, Jaahnavi Kandula, who lost her life after being struck by a police vehicle driven by Officer Kevin Dave. This incident had led to significant diplomatic tensions as India sought a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. The high-speed nature of the collision, with Officer Dave driving at 74 mph, further exacerbated the gravity of the situation.

