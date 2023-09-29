13 dead, several injured as blast rocks Pakistan's Balochistan mosque during religious event

The blast struck in close proximity to the mosque, where people had assembled to commemorate Eid Miladun Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Assistant Commissioner Atta Ul Munim described the explosion as "massive," and it occurred near the Madina Mosque.

A tragic incident unfolded in Pakistan's troubled Balochistan province as a devastating explosion near a mosque claimed at least 13 lives and left around 70 individuals injured. The explosion occurred during a gathering to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad in the Mastung district, according to reports from various media outlets.

The Dawn newspaper confirmed the death toll at 13, with 70 individuals sustaining injuries in the blast. Station House Officer Javed Lehri reported that the wounded are being rapidly transported to medical facilities, with emergency measures implemented in hospitals to accommodate the influx of patients.

Tragically, some of the injured victims are in critical condition, further underscoring the severity of the situation. The incident is a somber reminder of the challenges faced in regions like Balochistan and highlights the need for continued efforts to ensure the safety and security of communities during important religious gatherings.