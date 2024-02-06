Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    123 lives lost in devastating forest fires - Chile faces worst natural crisis since 2010 (WATCH)

    Chile is grappling with a heart-wrenching disaster as devastating forest fires claim the lives of 123 people. The nation now confronts its most severe natural crisis since the 2010 earthquake. The above article dwells on the information regarding the natural calamity and also shares video footage of the tragedy.

    123 lives lost in devastating forest fires - Chile faces worst natural crisis since 2010 (WATCH) avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 4:50 PM IST

    Chile’s central regions are facing one of the worst forest fire crises that has already claimed more than a hundred lives. The devastating natural calamity is the worst since the 2010 earthquake in the South American nation that claimed more than 500 lives leaving hundreds more injured. 

    The wildfires began on Friday and took an extreme form in just a few hours causing damage to property and lives. The devastating natural calamity has mostly affected Vina del Mar and Valparaiso coastal cities. Both cities are filled with tourists, especially during the Southern Hemisphere summer season. Many premium properties including top hotels were converted into ashes on Friday.

    As people returned to witness the devastation, many lost their precious belongings and lifelong hard work. As the rescue personnel increased on the weekend, more bodies were found converted to ashes due to the extreme forest fires. The Chilean government has also sent the military to assist in the rescue operations. As of Monday, 123 people lost their lives in the hilly region.

    The Chilean government indicated that the country must be prepared for more bad news as rescue operations are being increased in the Vina del Mar and Valparaiso cities. Drone footage captured by the Reuters network showcased the torched neighborhood and the devastation that was the result of the wildfire.

    Wildfires are common in Chile in the Southern Hemisphere summer but the magnitude this time has been multifold which took the administration off guard. United States President Joe Biden reached out to the Chilean government for assistance. The World Leader expressed his grief over the death of hundreds and the spiraling situation.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 4:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    In a political rarity Hindu woman, Influencers rise as unconventional candidates in Pakistan elections avv

    In a political rarity Hindu woman, Influencers rise as unconventional candidates in Pakistan elections

    BREAKING Kenya cult leader Paul Mackenzie, 29 others charged with murder of 191 children snt

    Kenya cult leader, who incited followers to starve to death to ‘meet Jesus’, charged with 191 counts of murder

    Who is Nayib Bukele? touted as 'World's coolest dictator' sweeping El Salvador politics and ending violence avv

    Who is Nayib Bukele? touted as ‘World's coolest dictator’ sweeping El Salvador politics and ending violence

    No more cannabis in Bangkok? Thai government says it will ban recreational use of marijuana soon snt

    No more cannabis in Bangkok? Thai government says it will ban recreational use of marijuana soon

    Shocking Fossil of rare flying reptile from middle Jurassic era found on Scottish island snt

    Shocking! Fossil of rare flying reptile from middle Jurassic era found on Scottish island

    Recent Stories

    After health scare, Mayank Agarwal returns to lead Karnataka against Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy snt

    After health scare, Mayank Agarwal returns to lead Karnataka against Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy

    Here how Rajinikanth reacted to Thalapathy Vijay joining politics RBA

    Here's how Rajinikanth reacted to Thalapathy Vijay joining politics

    Kerala: HC rejects plea seeking CBI investigation in Dr Vandana Das murder case rkn

    Kerala: HC rejects plea seeking CBI investigation in Dr Vandana Das murder case

    cricket Happy Birthday Fidel Edwards: Top 10 facts about the Caribbean star osf

    Happy Birthday Fidel Edwards: Top 10 facts about the Caribbean star

    'Love And War': Ranbir Kapoor's character to have heroism and psychic undertones? Details here RKK

    'Love And War': Ranbir Kapoor's character to have heroism and psychic undertones? Details here

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon