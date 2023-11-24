12 Thai hostages released by Hamas in Gaza, confirms Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin

"It has been confirmed by the Security Department and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that there are 12 Thai hostages already released," wrote PM Srettha Thavisin on X.

The Prime Minister of Thailand Srettha Thavisin on Friday announced that 12 Thai nationals held hostage by Hamas in Gaza have been released. Embassy officials are en route to pick them up, although the exact location of the hostages was not specified.

"It has been confirmed by the Security Department and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that there are 12 Thai hostages already released. Embassy officials are on their way to pick them up in another hour. Their names and details should be known. Please stay tuned," wrote PM Thavisin on X.

It follows the Egyptian State Information Service saying: "Intensive Egyptian efforts resulted in the release of 12 Thai nationals." However, there has been no comment from Hamas.

It's important to note that the release of the Thai nationals is not linked to the Israel-Hamas deal brokered by Qatar. As of now, there is still no information about the release of 13 Israelis who are also awaiting freedom.

According to the Israeli military, they are expected to be in Israel by around 16:00 pm GMT (9:30 pm IST), where they will be given an initial medical assessment at an airbase. The 13 will then be taken to hospital via helicopter to be reunited with their families. Their names have not been published, but reports suggest that they will all be women and children.

Once the hostages have been transferred, 39 Palestinian detainees are set to be released from Israel's Ofer prison - which is located in the Occupied West Bank - into the custody of the ICRC. Their names have been released and reports state that the list contains 24 female and 15 males names.

They will be transferred to an Israeli military checkpoint in the West Bank and then allowed to return home, according to Israel's prison service.

Buses ready to pick up the released Palestinians have arrived at the prison in advance of the deal, while Israeli ambulances have been sent to the Kerem-Shalom border area in southern Israel earlier.