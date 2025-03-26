"State actors": US Annual Threat Assessment implicates China and India in illicit fentanyl production

Read Full Article

The United States' Annual Threat Assessment (ATA) report has implicated China and India as "state actors" supplying precursor chemicals used in illicit fentanyl production. China has been singled out as the primary source of these chemicals and pill-pressing equipment, with India following closely.

According to the report, non-state groups often rely on state actors like China and India for access to precursors and equipment for drug trafficking. This has significant implications, as fentanyl remains a leading cause of drug overdose deaths in the US.

The report's findings were reinforced by CIA Director John Ratcliffe, who criticized China's inconsistent efforts to control the flow of precursor chemicals. Ratcliffe attributed this to China's reluctance to regulate profitable enterprises.

Major point of contention between the US and China

The issue has become a major point of contention between the US and China, with the Trump administration imposing a 20% tariff increase on Chinese imports. China has denied any involvement in the fentanyl crisis, but the US maintains that Beijing has not done enough to curb fentanyl-related shipments.

In response to the growing crisis, the US has taken steps to address the issue. The ATA report highlights the need for continued vigilance in combating the illicit fentanyl trade, which has claimed over 52,000 American lives in the past year.

China and India's role in the illicit fentanyl trade has raised concerns about the ability of these countries to effectively regulate and control the flow of precursor chemicals. The US has called on both countries to take greater action to address this issue and prevent the continued proliferation of illicit fentanyl.

