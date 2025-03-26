user
user icon

"State actors": US Annual Threat Assessment implicates China and India in illicit fentanyl production

The US Annual Threat Assessment implicates China and India in supplying precursor chemicals for illicit fentanyl production. China is identified as the primary source, raising concerns about regulation and the ongoing fentanyl crisis in the US.

"State actors": US Annual Threat Assessment implicates China and India in illicit fentanyl production dmn
Deepu Mohan
Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 26, 2025, 8:24 PM IST

The United States' Annual Threat Assessment (ATA) report has implicated China and India as "state actors" supplying precursor chemicals used in illicit fentanyl production. China has been singled out as the primary source of these chemicals and pill-pressing equipment, with India following closely.

Also Read: US brokers sea ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine to ensure safe navigation in Black Sea

According to the report, non-state groups often rely on state actors like China and India for access to precursors and equipment for drug trafficking. This has significant implications, as fentanyl remains a leading cause of drug overdose deaths in the US.

The report's findings were reinforced by CIA Director John Ratcliffe, who criticized China's inconsistent efforts to control the flow of precursor chemicals. Ratcliffe attributed this to China's reluctance to regulate profitable enterprises.

Major point of contention between the US and China

The issue has become a major point of contention between the US and China, with the Trump administration imposing a 20% tariff increase on Chinese imports. China has denied any involvement in the fentanyl crisis, but the US maintains that Beijing has not done enough to curb fentanyl-related shipments.

In response to the growing crisis, the US has taken steps to address the issue. The ATA report highlights the need for continued vigilance in combating the illicit fentanyl trade, which has claimed over 52,000 American lives in the past year.

China and India's role in the illicit fentanyl trade has raised concerns about the ability of these countries to effectively regulate and control the flow of precursor chemicals. The US has called on both countries to take greater action to address this issue and prevent the continued proliferation of illicit fentanyl.

Also Read: China's rocket force and the manifestation dilemma: Evolving nuclear strategy and its implications for India

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

"Never asked for favours": Trump commends Musk for support during election, calls him "friend" and "patriot" dmn

"Never asked for favours": Trump commends Musk for support during election, calls him "friend" and "patriot"

Helicopter crashes while fighting wildfires in South Korea, pilot killed dmn

Helicopter crashes while fighting wildfires in South Korea, pilot killed

BREAKING: Firefighting helicopter crashes in South Korea ddr

South Korea wildfires kill 18, injure several; helicopter crashes during firefighting efforts (WATCH)

'Yemen strike messages contained no classified intel': Tulsi Gabbard anr

'Yemen strike messages contained no classified intel': Tulsi Gabbard

White House confirms Russia and Ukraine agree to prevent military strikes on vessels in Black Sea dmn

White House confirms Russia and Ukraine agree to prevent military strikes on vessels in Black Sea

Recent Stories

UPI faces widespread outage, causing payment inconvenience for thousands as users share memes dmn

UPI faces widespread outage, causing payment inconvenience for thousands as users share memes

Allurion Stock Tumbles Over Disappointing Quarterly Earnings, Revenue Guidance – But Retail’s Not Concerned

Allurion Stock Tumbles Over Disappointing Quarterly Earnings, Revenue Guidance – But Retail’s Not Concerned

Southern Copper, Freeport-McMoRan Stocks Slip Even As Copper Soars, Tariff Timeline Moves Up – Retail Holds Bullish Stance

Southern Copper, Freeport-McMoRan Stocks Slip Even As Copper Soars, Tariff Timeline Moves Up – Retail Holds Bullish Stance

Cintas Stock Soars 9% On Q3 Earnings Beat, Revised Guidance — Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Cintas Stock Soars 9% On Q3 Earnings Beat, Revised Guidance — Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Palo Alto Stock’s Retail Followers Cheer New NHL Partnership, But Shares Slip Amid Tech Sell-Off

Palo Alto Stock’s Retail Followers Cheer New NHL Partnership, But Shares Slip Amid Tech Sell-Off

Recent Videos

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Video Icon
Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Video Icon
CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon