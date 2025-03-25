US brokers sea ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine to ensure safe navigation in Black Sea

Read Full Article

The White House on Tuesday In a series of readouts published today, the US emphasized the importance of this ceasefire in facilitating the free and secure passage of ships through the Black Sea. Both Russia and Ukraine have agreed to work together to implement measures preventing strikes against energy infrastructure, a critical step in stabilizing the region.

The two nations will also continue their efforts to achieve a lasting peace, according to the statements issued by the White House. In the Ukraine-specific readout, the US reiterated its commitment to facilitating the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of Ukrainian children forcibly transferred during the conflict.confirmed that the United States has brokered a sea ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea. This agreement aims to eliminate the use of force in the region and prevent commercial vessels from being used for military purposes.

The readout regarding Russia highlighted the US’s support for restoring Russia's access to global markets for agricultural and fertilizer exports. This includes efforts to lower maritime insurance costs and improve access to ports and payment systems for such transactions.

Both statements emphasized President Donald Trump's call for an end to the killing on both sides of the conflict, positioning it as a necessary step toward a comprehensive peace agreement. "The United States will continue to facilitate negotiations between both sides to achieve a peaceful resolution, in line with the agreements made in Riyadh," the White House noted.

This announcement marks a significant development in the ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the war in Ukraine and its broader regional and global impacts.

