Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Selective character': Putin says he doesn't understand France's actions against Telegram's Durov (WATCH)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced his bewilderment over France's recent legal actions against Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, who was formally placed under investigation by French authorities last week.

    'Selective character': Putin says he doesn't understand France's actions against Telegram's Durov (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 3:33 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

    In a surprising turn of events, Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced his bewilderment over France's recent legal actions against Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, who was formally placed under investigation by French authorities last week. Speaking at an economic forum on Thursday, Putin characterized the French investigation as having a “selective character,” a statement that underscores the deepening diplomatic rift.

    Putin revealed that while he had met Durov several years ago, they had not maintained any subsequent contact. The Kremlin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, further added to the intrigue by asserting last month that he was unaware of any meeting between Durov and Putin.

     

    Also read: Who is Nikolai Durov, the Telegram co-founder and brother of CEO Pavel Durov facing arrest warrants?

    Nikolai Durov, the low-profile but vital co-founder of Telegram, has been thrust into the limelight alongside his brother, Pavel Durov, the company's CEO, after French authorities issued arrest warrants for both individuals, drawing attention to Nikolai's previously understated role in the messaging platform's operations.

    The French investigation into Durov revolves around allegations that Telegram, under his stewardship, has been exploited for illicit activities including fraud, money laundering, and child pornography. Durov's legal team has denounced the inquiry as “absurd,” casting a shadow over the legal proceedings.

    French authorities have accused Telegram of providing "almost non-existent cooperation" with law enforcement, especially in cases related to criminal activities like child pornography.

     

    As international scrutiny intensifies, the situation not only strains Franco-Russian relations but also raises questions about the broader implications for global tech governance and diplomatic norms.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India, China, Brazil could mediate Russia-Ukraine peace talks, says Vladimir Putin (WATCH) anr

    India, China, Brazil could mediate Russia-Ukraine peace talks, says Vladimir Putin (WATCH)

    Mid-air horror as drunk EasyJet flyer storms cockpit, then tries to open exit door at 30,000 feet (WATCH) shk

    Mid-air horror as drunk EasyJet flyer storms cockpit, then tries to open exit door at 30,000 ft (WATCH)

    Police shoot 'suspicious person' outside Israeli embassy in Munich on 1972 Olympic attack anniversary (WATCH) snt

    Police shoot 'suspicious person' outside Israeli embassy in Munich on 1972 Olympic attack anniversary (WATCH)

    Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after horrific petrol attack by ex-boyfriend in Kenya snt

    BREAKING: Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after ex-boyfriend 'sets her on fire' in Kenya

    Bangladesh SHOCKER! Young boy lynched to death for 'insulting Prophet Muhammad'; WATCH viral video shk

    Bangladesh SHOCKER! Young boy lynched to death for 'insulting Prophet Muhammad'; WATCH viral video

    Recent Stories

    India, China, Brazil could mediate Russia-Ukraine peace talks, says Vladimir Putin (WATCH) anr

    India, China, Brazil could mediate Russia-Ukraine peace talks, says Vladimir Putin (WATCH)

    Overheating smartphone? Try THESE 7 quick and easy tips gcw

    Overheating smartphone? Try THESE 7 quick and easy tips

    Why do Indian Railways use white bedsheets? Check details gcw

    Why do Indian Railways use white bedsheets? Check details

    Viral Video: Tamil actor Cool Suresh carries real goat to watch Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' in cinema (WATCH) RBA

    Viral Video: Tamil actor Cool Suresh carries real goat to watch Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' in cinema (WATCH)

    7 best tips to get rid of spiders at home gcw

    7 best tips to get rid of spiders at home

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon