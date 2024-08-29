Who is Nikolai Durov, the Telegram co-founder and brother of CEO Pavel Durov facing arrest warrants?

Nikolai Durov, the low-profile co-founder and technical mastermind behind Telegram, has been thrust into the spotlight after French authorities issued arrest warrants for him and his brother, Pavel Durov, the CEO.

As the co-founder and mastermind behind Telegram's technical architecture, Nikolai Durov has played a pivotal role in shaping the platform's renowned encryption capabilities and unwavering commitment to user privacy. A Russian-born mathematician and programmer, Nikolai boasts an exceptional academic pedigree, including a PhD in mathematics and multiple gold medals in the International Mathematical Olympiad, solidifying his reputation as a certified genius in the tech sphere, as reported by Politico.

Nikolai has mostly stayed out of the spotlight in his role at Telegram, with his brother Pavel serving as the public face of the company as CEO. Despite this, Nikolai's technical expertise has been crucial in developing Telegram into the global powerhouse it is today, with nearly one billion users worldwide.

Nikolai keeps a low profile, concentrating on the technical side of Telegram rather than its business or public relations. The arrest warrants issued by French authorities are linked to Telegram’s alleged refusal to assist in a police investigation into child sex abuse, which has placed both brothers under intense scrutiny. Although there is no indication that either Nikolai or Pavel were directly involved in the illegal activities being investigated, their refusal to comply with judicial requests has resulted in serious legal consequences.

French authorities have accused Telegram of providing "almost non-existent cooperation" with law enforcement, especially in cases related to criminal activities like child pornography.

