Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Nikolai Durov, the Telegram co-founder and brother of CEO Pavel Durov facing arrest warrants?

    Nikolai Durov, the low-profile co-founder and technical mastermind behind Telegram, has been thrust into the spotlight after French authorities issued arrest warrants for him and his brother, Pavel Durov, the CEO.

    Who is Nikolai Durov, the Telegram co-founder and brother of CEO Pavel Durov facing arrest warrants? anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 12:54 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

    Nikolai Durov, the low-profile but vital co-founder of Telegram, has been thrust into the limelight alongside his brother, Pavel Durov, the company's CEO, after French authorities issued arrest warrants for both individuals, drawing attention to Nikolai's previously understated role in the messaging platform's operations.

    Telegram CEO Pavel Durov arrested: Should X owner Elon Musk be 'nervous' as a free speech advocate?

    As the co-founder and mastermind behind Telegram's technical architecture, Nikolai Durov has played a pivotal role in shaping the platform's renowned encryption capabilities and unwavering commitment to user privacy. A Russian-born mathematician and programmer, Nikolai boasts an exceptional academic pedigree, including a PhD in mathematics and multiple gold medals in the International Mathematical Olympiad, solidifying his reputation as a certified genius in the tech sphere, as reported by Politico.

    Nikolai has mostly stayed out of the spotlight in his role at Telegram, with his brother Pavel serving as the public face of the company as CEO. Despite this, Nikolai's technical expertise has been crucial in developing Telegram into the global powerhouse it is today, with nearly one billion users worldwide.

    Nikolai keeps a low profile, concentrating on the technical side of Telegram rather than its business or public relations. The arrest warrants issued by French authorities are linked to Telegram’s alleged refusal to assist in a police investigation into child sex abuse, which has placed both brothers under intense scrutiny. Although there is no indication that either Nikolai or Pavel were directly involved in the illegal activities being investigated, their refusal to comply with judicial requests has resulted in serious legal consequences.

    French authorities have accused Telegram of providing "almost non-existent cooperation" with law enforcement, especially in cases related to criminal activities like child pornography.

    Telegram in trouble again! Messaging app may be banned in India if 'these charges come true'

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google meet rolls out AI powered take notes for me feature here is how to use it gcw

    Google Meet rolls out AI-powered ‘Take notes for me’ feature. Here's how to use

    Airtel shuts down streaming service Wynk Music, to offer Apple Music at discounted rates gcw

    Airtel shuts down streaming service Wynk Music, to offer Apple Music at discounted rates

    YouTube hikes cost of premium plans in India, family pack fee rises over 50%; Check revised plans gcw

    YouTube hikes cost of premium plans in India, family pack fee rises over 50%; Check revised plans

    Google Photos Magic Eraser tool is now available for FREE for these users! A step-by-step guide to use it gcw

    Google Photos Magic Eraser tool is now available for FREE! A step-by-step guide to use it

    iPhone 16 series may get Action button! Here's a list of things it is expected to do gcw

    iPhone 16 series may get Action button! Here's a list of things it is expected to do

    Recent Stories

    Struggling to sleep? Do THESE 6 things for better sleep RKK

    Struggling to sleep? Do THESE 6 things for better sleep

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh, Thulasimathi secure straight-games win in all-Indian para-badminton clash snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh, Thulasimathi secure straight-games win in all-Indian para-badminton clash

    Branded shirt, cooling glass Actor Darshan sparks controversy while entering Ballari jail DIG issues notice vkp

    Actor Darshan enters Ballari jail with branded shirt and cooling glass, sparks controversy; DIG issues notice

    4-year-old boy accidentally smashes 3,500-year-old bronze-age artifact during visit to Israeli museum shk

    4-year-old boy accidentally smashes 3,500-year-old bronze-age artifact during visit to Israeli museum (Watch)

    Malicious disinformation WB CM Mamata denies threatening doctors amid raging Kolkata horror protests snt

    'Malicious disinformation': WB CM Mamata denies threatening doctors amid raging Kolkata horror protests

    Recent Videos

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon