Osama bin Laden's 'dead son' Hamza is ALIVE, leading Al-Qaeda's resurgence; fears of another 9/11 grow

In a chilling resurgence of one of the world's deadliest terror organizations, new intelligence reports suggest that Hamza bin Laden, the son of al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, is actively leading the group and re-establishing it as a formidable threat. Dubbed the "Crown Prince of Terror," Hamza, believed to have survived a 2019 CIA airstrike, is reportedly commanding al-Qaeda from a base of operations in Afghanistan, creating a militant dynasty that mirrors the legacy of his infamous father.

Despite claims by the US government that Hamza bin Laden was killed in a 2019 airstrike, recent intelligence as quoted in a report by the Mirror indicates that he is alive and playing a critical role in al-Qaeda's reemergence. As per the report, 34-year-old Hamza is said to be spending much of his time in Jalalabad, a notorious hub of terror activities in eastern Afghanistan, coordinating operations from the shadows.

A report seen by the Mirror suggests that Hamza's leadership is well-known among senior Taliban figures, with whom he allegedly meets regularly. These meetings are part of a broader relationship between al-Qaeda and the Taliban, which has allowed the terror group to regroup and rebuild since the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

“Hamza bin Laden is not only alive but actively involved in al-Qaeda’s resurgence,” the report claims. “These leaders engage with him, holding regular meetings and securing him and his family. It highlights a deep connection between al-Qaeda and the Taliban, one that is crucial for Western governments to understand. [Hamza] has ascended to the leadership of al-Qaeda, steering [it] towards its most potent resurgence since the Iraq War."

Building a terrorist dynasty

Hamza is not working alone. His brother, Abdullah bin Laden, is also reportedly entrenched within al-Qaeda's command structure, further solidifying the continuation of the bin Laden terror legacy. Together, the brothers have developed up to ten major al-Qaeda training camps across Afghanistan. These camps are believed to provide specialized training for fighters, including suicide bombers, with the goal of launching attacks against Western targets.

One such camp is allegedly located in Helmand Province, where British troops were once stationed during the long war against the Taliban. The remaining camps are reportedly spread across Afghanistan in provinces such as Ghazni, Nangarhar, Kunar, and Zabul. These facilities are thought to be responsible for training recruits in tactics ranging from conventional warfare to covert operations, enabling operatives to infiltrate countries worldwide to carry out terror attacks.

A further alarming development, quoted in the Mirror report, is al-Qaeda's collaboration with other terror groups, most notably the Islamic State Khorasan (ISK) group, which operates in the region. Intelligence reports suggest that the two groups are not only co-existing but actively collaborating, with intermarriages among members creating a unified network of extremists. This cooperation has raised the specter of a new wave of coordinated attacks on Western nations, including a potential 9/11-style assault.

A growing global threat

Hamza's growing influence and the deepening ties between al-Qaeda and the Taliban have sparked fears of a renewed threat to global security. The presence of these training camps and the cooperation with ISK have transformed Afghanistan into what some experts now describe as the world's biggest terrorist hot spot.

The camps are described as indoctrination centers where recruits are taught that martyrdom is the highest honor, fueling a steady stream of volunteers for suicide operations. This philosophy is reinforced by the involvement of figures like Sirajuddin Haqqani, leader of the powerful Haqqani network, who is reportedly sheltering Hamza. Hamza's fourth wife is believed to be one of Haqqani's daughters, symbolizing the close ties between these terror factions.

Western governments on alert

The resurgence of al-Qaeda under Hamza bin Laden’s leadership poses a significant challenge to Western intelligence agencies, which have been working to prevent a repeat of the devastating attacks of 9/11. Analysts warn that the ideological alignment between the Taliban and al-Qaeda, combined with the lack of a stable government in Afghanistan, has created a breeding ground for extremism.

“The parallels between the current situation and the prelude to the 9/11 attacks are alarming,” an intelligence report warns. “The lack of a legitimate government and the ideological alignment between the ruling Taliban regime and these groups have turned Afghanistan into a haven for extremism. Terrorists from outside flock to the country for training.”

Hamza's symbolic role

For many al-Qaeda recruits, Hamza bin Laden represents more than just a leader. As the son of Osama bin Laden, he is a living symbol of the group's past victories and its enduring mission to wage jihad against the West. His leadership, coupled with his strategic alliances with other terror groups, has revitalized the organization, making it a potent threat once more.

“His presence reinforces the historical legacy of al-Qaeda, inspiring recruits with the direct lineage to Osama bin Laden,” the intelligence report says. This symbolic weight, combined with the operational capabilities of the group, has made Hamza one of the most dangerous figures in global terrorism today.

International response

While the US successfully killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, Osama bin Laden's successor, in a 2022 CIA drone strike, the continued survival and activities of Hamza bin Laden underscore the ongoing challenge faced by Western powers in eradicating al-Qaeda. The group's network of safe houses across Afghanistan allows its leaders to evade capture and maintain links to Iran, further complicating efforts to disrupt their operations.

As al-Qaeda continues to rebuild under Hamza’s command, Western governments are being urged to reassess their counter-terrorism strategies, particularly in light of the growing collaboration between al-Qaeda and ISK.

With Afghanistan once again serving as a global hub for terror activities, the prospect of future attacks looms large, prompting intelligence agencies to stay on high alert for signs of an impending assault on Western targets.

Hamza bin Laden’s emergence as al-Qaeda's leader marks the continuation of his father's deadly mission. From beyond the grave, Osama bin Laden’s legacy persists, with his sons now commanding a terrorist network determined to unleash chaos across the world. As al-Qaeda and its affiliates regroup and fortify their positions in Afghanistan, the world faces the renewed specter of a global terror threat—one that could soon reach the shores of the West again.

