Almond skin: Health risks you should know for children and elders

    Almond Skin Side Effects: Almonds are packed with various nutrients. Eating it is good for the body. However, it is said that children and adults should not eat almond skin. 

    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 9:19 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 9:19 PM IST

    Dry fruits have many health benefits. Almonds have a special place in it. Eating almonds keeps the stomach full for a long time. That's why those who want to lose weight eat soaked almonds every morning. A feeling of fullness helps control hunger. The nutrients in almonds help in heart health. The nutrients in almonds help maintain a youthful appearance. 

    Very few people do not like the taste of almonds. Almonds give good results to everyone from children to adults. Eating almonds daily improves brain function. This will increase memory power. Almonds can be eaten as is in winter.

    But, in summer it should be soaked at night. It is good to peel it off and eat it in the morning. Because according to Ayurveda, almonds are considered a heat-generating food. Soaking it overnight helps reduce heat. 

    Now you know that there is a reason to soak almonds in summer. Similarly, there are some reasons to eat almonds after peeling them. Children and adults should eat it only after peeling it. Let's see why here. 

    Almond Nutrients: 

    Almonds contain antioxidants, vitamins, and fiber. This nourishes the hair and skin. Almond peel contains fiber. It also gives good results.

    Old studies recommend removing the skin after soaking the almonds. This is because a substance called tannin is added to almonds after soaking them in water. Old studies say that removing it and eating it gives our body the full power of almonds.  

    However, recent studies say that eating almonds with the skin provides benefits. Eating almonds without removing the skin provides many benefits to the body. This provides the body with vitamin E and fiber.

    Why should children and adults avoid it? 

    Not everyone has the same digestive system. Digestion varies according to age, lifestyle, and environment. Digestion is slightly slow in children and adults. Eating almonds with the skin can cause digestive problems for them.

    Therefore, almonds should be soaked and peeled before eating. Peeled almonds are also good for the body. Anyone can eat almonds without peeling them if they are healthy without digestive problems. 

    Common reasons to peel almonds: 

    Almond skin contains amygdalin. It can give a bitter taste. This bitterness is removed when peeled. So it will be pleasant to eat. 

    Almond skin is hard. Some people cannot digest it. Peeling makes it easier to digest. 

    Almond skin contains an acid called phytic acid. It prevents nutrient absorption. So peeling reduces phytic acid. This encourages the absorption of nutrients such as vitamin E, magnesium, and potassium. Therefore, it is advised to peel the almonds.

    Peeling almonds makes them soft. It tastes good when you eat it.

