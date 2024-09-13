Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UK court finds Pakistan man guilty of killing Tamil restaurant manager for contract fee of £2,000

    In a chilling turn of events, Shazeb Khalid, a 25-year-old Pakistan-born man, has been convicted of the gruesome murder of Vignesh Pattabiraman, a 36-year-old Tamil restaurant manager, in Reading, UK. The crime unfolded on Valentine’s Day this year.

    UK court finds Pakistan man guilty of killing Tamil restaurant manager for contract fee shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 12:22 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

    In a chilling turn of events, Shazeb Khalid, a 25-year-old Pakistan-born man, has been convicted of the gruesome murder of Vignesh Pattabiraman, a 36-year-old Tamil restaurant manager, in Reading, UK. The crime unfolded on Valentine’s Day this year.

    The jury at Reading Crown Court reached a verdict on Wednesday, finding Khalid culpable for deliberately running down Pattabiraman with a stolen red Range Rover, motivated by a ‘contract fee’ of £2,000. The victim succumbed to his injuries at Royal Berkshire Hospital in the early hours of February 15. Post-mortem revealed fatal head injuries as the cause of death.

    Pattabiraman, originally from IOB Colony near Marudamalai in Coimbatore, had relocated to the UK with his wife, Ramya, in December 2022. Having recently resigned from his role at the South Indian restaurant Vel, he was poised to commence a new position at the prestigious Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill just two days later. Tragically, he was struck and killed by the stolen vehicle.

    Also read: France rape horror: Monstrous husband accused of plotting wife's rape by over 70 men 'hospitalised' amid trial

    The prosecution laid bare a sinister plot involving Mohammed Sadiq Ishmail, the operation manager at Vel, who allegedly enlisted Soiheem Hussain, his associate, to intimidate Pattabiraman. Ishmail harbored suspicions that Pattabiraman was alerting authorities about illegal staff employment at the restaurant. Hussain, in turn, recruited Khalid to carry out the violent act. Witnesses recounted seeing Khalid emerge from the wrecked car and assault Pattabiraman with a series of brutal strikes.

    Further revelations included Khalid’s theft of money from Pattabiraman’s rucksack following the murder. Vel restaurant in Brighton was fined £20,000 in December 2022 for employing two illegal workers, and a subsequent raid on Vel Reading in August 2023 yielded no additional action.

    Also read: Tokyo SHOCKER! Pakistani man arrested for molesting, groping high school girl in train, sparks outrage (WATCH)

    In his defense, Khalid, who immigrated to the UK from Pakistan in 2007, claimed his actions were unintentional, asserting he merely meant to "scare him" and "maybe grab him and tell him to stop snitching." He denied any assault or theft. Hussain, aged 27, refuted allegations of hiring Khalid to inflict severe harm, resulting in his acquittal on the murder charge but conviction for assisting an offender. Both Khalid and Hussain are scheduled for sentencing on October 10.

    Mya Reilly, Khalid’s pregnant partner, was acquitted of charges related to perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender, highlighting a dramatic courtroom conclusion to this harrowing case.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tokyo SHOCKER! Pakistani man arrested for molesting, groping high school girl in train, sparks outrage (WATCH) snt

    Tokyo SHOCKER! Pakistani man arrested for molesting, groping high school girl in train, sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Around 33,000 Boeing workers vote to strike over pay dispute, putting company's recovery in jeopardy (WATCH) snt

    Around 33,000 Boeing workers vote to strike over pay dispute, putting company's recovery in jeopardy (WATCH)

    Groundbreaking! SpaceX Polaris Dawn crew takes historic private spacewalk in cutting-edge suits (WATCH) shk

    Groundbreaking! SpaceX Polaris Dawn crew takes historic private spacewalk in cutting-edge suits (WATCH)

    OpenWeb leadership crisis: Drama at bn. dollar Israeli firm as new CEO announced but old refuses to step down shk

    OpenWeb leadership crisis: Drama at bn. dollar Israeli firm as new CEO announced but old refuses to step down

    Drunk driver rams speeding car into Arizona social club, injures 30; horrific crash caught on camera (WATCH) shk

    Drunk driver rams speeding car into Arizona social club, injures 30; horrific crash caught on camera (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    VeerZaara Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta starrer to release today; sells 3250 tickets on Day 1 ATG

    VeerZaara: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta starrer to release today; sells 3250 tickets on Day 1

    Tokyo SHOCKER! Pakistani man arrested for molesting, groping high school girl in train, sparks outrage (WATCH) snt

    Tokyo SHOCKER! Pakistani man arrested for molesting, groping high school girl in train, sparks outrage (WATCH)

    ARM movie box office: How much did Tovino movie collect on day 1? dmn

    ARM movie box office: How much did Tovino movie collect on day 1?

    The Conjuring to Hereditary-7 popular horror movies to watch on OTT RBA

    The Conjuring to Hereditary-7 popular horror movies to watch on OTT

    Kareena Kapoor PROVES friendship as she cancels work commitments after Malaika Arora's father's death RKK

    Kareena Kapoor PROVES friendship as she cancels work commitments after Malaika Arora's father's death

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon