Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How long is cooked rice safe to keep in the fridge? Here’s what you need to know

    Here's information on how long you can store and consume leftover rice in the fridge.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 9:32 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 9:32 PM IST

    These days we all lead a busy lifestyle. For example, because there is no time to cook, we store the pre-cooked food in the fridge and then heat it up and eat it the next day.

    article_image2

    This practice is increasing day by day among people. It is true that this plan saves time, but did you know that it is harmful to your health?

    article_image3

    Many women store and use leftover rice in the fridge. But, how many days can it be kept in the fridge? Here are the answers to questions like what happens if you keep it for a long time and eat it.

    article_image4

    If you want to store and use rice in the fridge, you should eat it within two days. It is important to keep the rice in an airtight container and then keep it in the fridge.

    article_image5

    If the rice kept in the fridge smells bad, never eat it. Because bacteria will have grown in it. Eating more can lead to problems like food poisoning, diarrhea, vomiting etc.

    article_image6

    Importantly, do not eat the rice immediately after taking it out of the fridge. Keep in mind that it should be kept at room temperature for a while and then eaten.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Perfect and fluffy Bhatura recipe: Easy steps for homemade delights NTI

    Perfect and fluffy Bhatura recipe: Easy steps for homemade delights

    Onam Special: How to eat Onasadya the right way? Here's your guide to Kerala's iconic feast dmn

    Onam Special: How to eat Onasadya the right way? Here's your guide to Kerala's iconic feast

    Perfect Sunday morning breakfast ideas for a delicious and relaxing start NTI

    Perfect Sunday morning breakfast ideas for a delicious and relaxing start

    White eggs vs brown eggs: Nutritional differences, health benefits, which is better RTM

    White eggs vs brown eggs: Nutritional differences, health benefits, which is better

    Is constipation a warning sign of a heart attack? Discover the surprising connection RTM

    Is constipation a warning sign of a heart attack? Discover the surprising connection

    Recent Stories

    Top reasons to add curry leaves to your diet for better health! RTM

    Top reasons to add curry leaves to your diet for better health!

    Almond skin: Health risks you should know for children and elders RTM

    Almond skin: Health risks you should know for children and elders

    Top 5 best-selling beers in India: The largest brands you need to know RTM

    Top 5 best-selling beers in India: The largest brands you need to know

    'My father was on the flight...': Jaishankar reflects on 1984 Air India hijack, shares personal story (WATCH) shk

    'My father was on the flight...': Jaishankar reflects on 1984 Air India hijack, shares personal story (WATCH)

    Avoid these foods when mixing with honey RTM

    Avoid these foods when mixing with honey

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon