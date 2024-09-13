How long is cooked rice safe to keep in the fridge? Here’s what you need to know

Here's information on how long you can store and consume leftover rice in the fridge.

These days we all lead a busy lifestyle. For example, because there is no time to cook, we store the pre-cooked food in the fridge and then heat it up and eat it the next day.

This practice is increasing day by day among people. It is true that this plan saves time, but did you know that it is harmful to your health?

Many women store and use leftover rice in the fridge. But, how many days can it be kept in the fridge? Here are the answers to questions like what happens if you keep it for a long time and eat it.

If you want to store and use rice in the fridge, you should eat it within two days. It is important to keep the rice in an airtight container and then keep it in the fridge.

If the rice kept in the fridge smells bad, never eat it. Because bacteria will have grown in it. Eating more can lead to problems like food poisoning, diarrhea, vomiting etc.

Importantly, do not eat the rice immediately after taking it out of the fridge. Keep in mind that it should be kept at room temperature for a while and then eaten.

