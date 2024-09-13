Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In a first, North Korea releases rare photos of uranium-enrichment site as Kim Jong Un takes tour; see pics

    In a first, North Korea has released images of its uranium enrichment facility for the first time, showing leader Kim Jong-un touring a nuclear facility.

    In a first, North Korea releases rare photos of uranium-enrichment site as Kim Jong Un takes tour; see pics shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 12:53 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

    North Korea on Friday offered a rare glimpse into a secretive facility to produce weapons-grade uranium as state media reported. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the site and called for stronger efforts to "exponentially increase" the number of his nuclear weapons. It’s unclear if the site is at the North’s main Yongbyon nuclear complex, but it’s the North’s first disclosure of a uranium-enrichment facility since it showed one at Yongbyon to visiting American scholars in 2010.

    A uranium enrichment facility is used to produce highly enriched uranium by placing uranium in centrifuges and spinning it at high speeds. Highly enriched uranium is essential for the manufacture of nuclear warheads.

    During a visit to the Nuclear Weapons Institute and the production base of weapon-grade nuclear materials, Kim expressed “great satisfaction repeatedly over the wonderful technical force of the nuclear power field” held by North Korea, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

    Notably, North Korea's nuclear programme is banned under multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.

    According to a report by news agency AP, KCNA said that Kim went around the control room of the uranium enrichment base and a construction site that would expand its capacity for producing nuclear weapons. North Korean state media photos showed Kim being briefed by scientists while walking along long lines of tall gray tubes, but KCNA didn’t say when Kim visited the facilities and where they are located.

    Also read: SHOCKING! North Korea's Kim Jong Un executes 30 govt officials for failing to prevent deadly floods: Report

    North Korea, which conducted its first nuclear test in 2006, has never publicly disclosed details of its uranium enrichment facility.

     

    KCNA said Kim stressed the need to further augment the number of centrifuges to “exponentially increase the nuclear weapons for self-defense,” a goal he has repeatedly stated in recent years. It said Kim ordered officials to push forward the introduction of a new-type centrifuge, which has reached its completion stage.

    Notably, North Korea first showed a uranium enrichment site in Yongbyon to the outside world in November 2010, when it allowed a visiting delegation of Stanford University scholars led by nuclear physicist, Siegfried Hecker, to tour its centrifuges. North Korean officials then reportedly told Hecker that 2,000 centrifuges were already installed and running at Yongbyon.

    The North Korean photos released on Friday showed about 1,000 centrifuges. When operated year-round, they would be able to produce around 20 to 25 kilograms (44 to 55 pounds) of highly enriched uranium, which would be enough to create a single bomb, according to Yang Uk, a security expert at Seoul’s Asan Institute for Policy Studies, AP reported.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UK court finds Pakistan man guilty of killing Tamil restaurant manager for contract fee shk

    UK court finds Pakistan man guilty of killing Tamil restaurant manager for contract fee of £2,000

    Tokyo SHOCKER! Pakistani man arrested for molesting, groping high school girl in train, sparks outrage (WATCH) snt

    Tokyo SHOCKER! Pakistani man arrested for molesting, groping high school girl in train, sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Around 33,000 Boeing workers vote to strike over pay dispute, putting company's recovery in jeopardy (WATCH) snt

    Around 33,000 Boeing workers vote to strike over pay dispute, putting company's recovery in jeopardy (WATCH)

    Groundbreaking! SpaceX Polaris Dawn crew takes historic private spacewalk in cutting-edge suits (WATCH) shk

    Groundbreaking! SpaceX Polaris Dawn crew takes historic private spacewalk in cutting-edge suits (WATCH)

    OpenWeb leadership crisis: Drama at bn. dollar Israeli firm as new CEO announced but old refuses to step down shk

    OpenWeb leadership crisis: Drama at bn. dollar Israeli firm as new CEO announced but old refuses to step down

    Recent Stories

    Why do monkeys take out each other's lice? RKK

    Why do monkeys take out each other's lice?

    Onam 2024: 7 places to enjoy yummy Sadya in Bangalore RBA

    Onam 2024: 7 places to enjoy yummy Sadya in Bangalore

    Cauvery water dispute: Tamil Nadu demands more water despite double-flow from Karnataka vkp

    Cauvery water dispute: Tamil Nadu demands more water despite double-flow from Karnataka

    Is your iPhone genuine? Here's a quick guide to check Apple smartphone gcw

    Is your iPhone genuine? Here's a quick guide to check Apple smartphone

    football Cristiano Ronaldo creates social media history, becomes first to breach one billion scr

    Cristiano Ronaldo creates social media history, becomes first to breach one billion mark

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon