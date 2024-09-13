Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Top reasons to add curry leaves to your diet for better health!

    Curry leaves are more than just a flavor enhancer. They offer a wide range of health benefits, especially when consumed on an empty stomach. Let's explore the health benefits of curry leaves.

    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 9:24 PM IST

    Curry leaves are rich in Vitamin C, phosphorus, iron, calcium, and nicotinic acid, which help prevent hair loss. 

    Curry leaves influence the body's insulin activity and reduce blood sugar levels. They are beneficial for the digestive system and are used to treat stomach aches. They aid in bowel movements and promote the production of digestive enzymes. 
     

    Consuming curry leaves on an empty stomach improves digestive health. They stimulate digestive enzymes, support bowel movements, and relieve constipation. Rich in antioxidants, curry leaves prevent the oxidation of cholesterol, which produces LDL cholesterol.

    Hair Benefits

    Curry leaves not only delay hair aging but also treat dandruff and repair damaged hair. Their use improves heart health by reducing the risk factors for heart disease, such as high cholesterol and triglyceride levels. 

    Cancer Benefits

    Research in test tubes and animals suggests that curry leaves may have potent anti-cancer properties. Curry leaves contain a variety of anti-inflammatory chemicals.

    A test-tube study proved that the extract of curry leaves inhibits the growth of potentially harmful bacteria such as Corynebacterium TB and Streptococcus pyogenes.

