Top 5 best-selling beers in India: The largest brands you need to know

The sale of alcohol is a major source of revenue for the central and state governments. But do you know which brand of beer sells the most? Here is a list of the top 5 best-selling beer brands in India.

There are many beer lovers in our country who prefer low-alcohol beverages. Among them, Budweiser holds the 5th position in the country's highest-selling beer (2%). Many believe this is a good brand.

Kalyani Black Label, another beer brand of the United Breweries Group, is sold the most in West Bengal. This brand is sold in some eastern states along with West Bengal. Kalyani Black Label holds the 4th position in beer sales (2.7 percent).

SABMiller is one of the top 5 brewing companies globally. It has a range of over 150 beers. This company produces and sells the country's best-selling, highest-kick Knock Out brand of beer. This beer, which poses like a boxing champion, holds the 3rd position in the highest-selling brand (8.7 percent).

Another brand of the SABMiller company, Heywards, is known as the poor man's drink and is sold at the lowest price in the country. Heywards brand beer holds the 2nd position (15 percent) in the highest-selling beer. This is the most sold liquor brand in the states of the country. It is also called a local brand.

Kingfisher is a beer from the United Breweries Group of Bangalore, India. This brand was first introduced in 1857. Vijay Mallya, the former owner of RCB, who left the country after taking a loan of more than Rs 9 thousand crore in India, later relaunched the Kingfisher brand in 1978. This Kingfisher brand of beer is the highest-selling beer in the country (41 percent)..

