Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Top 5 best-selling beers in India: The largest brands you need to know

    The sale of alcohol is a major source of revenue for the central and state governments. But do you know which brand of beer sells the most? Here is a list of the top 5 best-selling beer brands in India.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 9:14 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 9:14 PM IST

    There are many beer lovers in our country who prefer low-alcohol beverages. Among them, Budweiser holds the 5th position in the country's highest-selling beer (2%). Many believe this is a good brand.

    article_image2

    Kalyani Black Label, another beer brand of the United Breweries Group, is sold the most in West Bengal. This brand is sold in some eastern states along with West Bengal. Kalyani Black Label holds the 4th position in beer sales (2.7 percent).

    article_image3

    SABMiller is one of the top 5 brewing companies globally. It has a range of over 150 beers. This company produces and sells the country's best-selling, highest-kick Knock Out brand of beer. This beer, which poses like a boxing champion, holds the 3rd position in the highest-selling brand (8.7 percent).

    article_image4

    Another brand of the SABMiller company, Heywards, is known as the poor man's drink and is sold at the lowest price in the country. Heywards brand beer holds the 2nd position (15 percent) in the highest-selling beer. This is the most sold liquor brand in the states of the country. It is also called a local brand.

    article_image5

    Kingfisher is a beer from the United Breweries Group of Bangalore, India. This brand was first introduced in 1857. Vijay Mallya, the former owner of RCB, who left the country after taking a loan of more than Rs 9 thousand crore in India, later relaunched the Kingfisher brand in 1978. This Kingfisher brand of beer is the highest-selling beer in the country (41 percent)..

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Perfect and fluffy Bhatura recipe: Easy steps for homemade delights NTI

    Perfect and fluffy Bhatura recipe: Easy steps for homemade delights

    Onam Special: How to eat Onasadya the right way? Here's your guide to Kerala's iconic feast dmn

    Onam Special: How to eat Onasadya the right way? Here's your guide to Kerala's iconic feast

    Perfect Sunday morning breakfast ideas for a delicious and relaxing start NTI

    Perfect Sunday morning breakfast ideas for a delicious and relaxing start

    White eggs vs brown eggs: Nutritional differences, health benefits, which is better RTM

    White eggs vs brown eggs: Nutritional differences, health benefits, which is better

    Is constipation a warning sign of a heart attack? Discover the surprising connection RTM

    Is constipation a warning sign of a heart attack? Discover the surprising connection

    Recent Stories

    'My father was on the flight...': Jaishankar reflects on 1984 Air India hijack, shares personal story (WATCH) shk

    'My father was on the flight...': Jaishankar reflects on 1984 Air India hijack, shares personal story (WATCH)

    Avoid these foods when mixing with honey RTM

    Avoid these foods when mixing with honey

    AAP welcomes Arvind Kejriwal by bursting firecrackers, Internet calls 'hypocrisy,' reminds of 'ban'; see videos shk

    AAP welcomes Arvind Kejriwal by bursting firecrackers, Internet calls 'hypocrisy,' reminds of 'ban' (WATCH)

    Strong lungs to mental health: Benefits of blowing conch shell RTM

    Strong lungs to mental health: Benefits of blowing conch shell

    Managing migraine attacks: Key dos and don'ts for dealing with one-sided head pain RTM

    Managing migraine attacks: Key dos and don'ts for dealing with one-sided head pain

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon