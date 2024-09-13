SHOCKING! Miss Switzerland killed by husband, used knife garden to dismember body, then 'purees' using blender

Former Miss Switzerland finalist Kristina Joksimovic was found dead in her home, with her husband confessing to the murder and claiming self-defense. The court revealed gruesome details of the crime, including dismemberment and attempts to dissolve body parts.

A former model who was once a Miss Switzerland finalist was allegedly murdered and had her remains “pureed” in a blender by her husband, according to Swiss authorities. Kristina Joksimovic, 38, was found dead at her home in Binningen, close to Basel. According to reports from the local news source BZ Basel, the Federal Court in Lausanne on Wednesday denied the plea of a man called Thomas, 41, seeking to be released from detention. According to reports, Thomas had admitted to killing his wife, with whom he had two children.

Investigators established that she had been strangled prior to her death. Court records indicate that Thomas confessed to the murder, asserting he acted in self-defence after Kristina allegedly attacked him with a knife. However, a forensic report contradicts this claim, showing evidence that the former beauty queen was strangled, the report said.

Her corpse was dissected in their laundry area using a jigsaw, knife, and garden shears, according to the autopsy. Her remains were then allegedly “pureed” using a hand blender before being dissolved in a chemical solution, according to local news outlet Blick.

The day after Joksimovic's body was discovered, Thomas, a Swiss national, was taken into custody. According to BZ Basel, at first, he claimed to have found her dead and, in a hurry, had dismembered her body.

Joksimovic, who had previously won the title of Miss Northwest Switzerland and was a finalist in the 2007 Miss Switzerland pageant, went on to train catwalks and helped Dominique Rinderknecht prepare for the 2013 Miss Universe competition.

The couple lived in a "spacious semi-detached house" in an affluent area of Basel. Just four weeks before her death, Kristina had shared photos of a "couple's getaway" on her Instagram account.

Latest Videos