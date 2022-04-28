Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Swiss-French chef makes a King Cobra from chocolate

    A video of a chef making a huge King Cobra using chocolate is going viral, and netizens are left jaw-dropped after watching it.

    Watch Swiss-French chef makes a King Cobra from chocolate-tgy
    The internet has become an amazing platform for people to showcase their talents. A viral video can make one popular easily and can achieve fame and praise from around the world. A video of a huge King Cobra made up of chocolate is going viral, and the netizens are praising the chef for his amazing talent.

    In the video, a Swiss-French chef named Amaury Guichon, who is very popular for pastry designs and chocolate masterpieces, can be seen making a huge chocolate King Cobra. The chef's amazing talent has received tons of praise from around the world. Take a look at the jaw-dropping video:

    Amaury Guichon, who has 7.3 million followers on his Instagram, shared the video and captioned it that he took eight hours just to design the scales of the chocolate King Cobra. The video has gone crazy viral and gathered more than 31 lakh views and 6,12,052 likes in just two days of being online.

    Social media users were highly impressed to see his talent and loaded the comments section with praises. A user stated that Amaury is extraordinarily talented, while another one said he has a natural gift and praised him for using his talents. A third user wondered and asked him how he did it, while another found the video to be awesome.

    There were also people who expressed their fear of snakes and stated that the chocolate King Cobra looked very ferocious. A few people also expressed their love for his extraordinary talent and loaded the comment section with claps, hearts and love emojis.

