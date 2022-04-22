Watch: Netflix intro recreated using yarn; OTT platform impressed by stop-motion artist's work

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A video of a stop-motion artist recreating the Netflix intro with a few yarns is going viral over the internet, and people just love it.

    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 22, 2022, 10:14 PM IST

    The videos on the internet always amaze us. Be it funny videos or stunt videos, we can keep on watching for hours. The platform is really a stress buster as well as an entertainer. But some people also showcase their talent to the whole world and gain praise and fame. Such a video of a man named Kevin Parry, who recreates Netflix intro with just using some yarns, has gone viral.

    In the video, Kevin Parry, who is a stop motion artist, can be seen recreating the Netflix intro with a few yarns. The incredible video was shared on Kevin's Twitter account and has gone massively viral. Kevin posted the video and stated that he recreated the Netflix intro with just $30 worth of yarn. The viral video also got the attention of the Netflix and OTT platform replied to Kevin, saying the recreation video is amazing.

    The incredible video has gathered more than 5 million views and 478K likes in just 19 hours of sharing, and the numbers are still increasing only.

    However, netizens were very much impressed with his work and loaded the comment section with praises. A user stated that the video is really awesome. Another user was wondered to see the video and asked Kevin how he did this. Many of the users applauded and praised Kevin with emojis, while a few others urged him to recreate a few other brands as well.

    However, some users also asked Kevin why he recreated the OTT platform intro, and to that, Kevin replied by sharing a longer version video of him recreating the Netflix intro on Youtube. He also stated that he recreated the intro, considering it as a challenge. Kevin also said that it took him three days to complete the incredible work. Take a look:

     

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2022, 10:14 PM IST
