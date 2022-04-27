Watch: Artist's incredible caricature creation of celebs using food will blow your mind

A video of a fashion food artist creating an incredible caricature of top celebrities using food is going viral, and netizens are left jaw-dropped after watching it.

The internet is an amazing platform that is used by millions of people for a variety of stuff. Some just enjoy surfing, while a few others use the platform to learn and keep themselves updated. There are many people who also use the internet to showcase their talents to the whole world. Now such a video of an incredible fashion food artist who dresses up the world's top celebrities by just using fruits and veggies.

From Jennifer Lawrence, Mariah Carey to Kristen Stewart, the artist just dresses them all in her artistic exploits. The fashion food artist named Ruby Perman from Los Angles has left the netizens jaw-dropped with her outstanding creativity. Ruby, who has 59.5K followers on her Instagram, is pretty famous for creating custom candy couture and celebrity food fashion.

However, Ruby's recent artwork has gone massively viral, and netizens just loved it. In the video, Ruby can be seen creating a portrayal of the British actor Benedict Cumberbatch by using cucumbers. She can be seen using bits and pieces of cucumber and making a fantastic suit to dress up the actor's caricature. She posted the viral video on her Instagram and called it "Benedict CUCUMBERbatch". Take a look at the video:

The cool video has gathered more than 5 million views and 540,828 likes from the date of sharing. Ruby has also dressed up Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, using gold sugar sprinkles. The video is magical to see, and you will definitely love it. Take a look:

We would love to share another amazing artwork by Ruby in which she created a portrayal of the English singer and songwriter Dua Lipa. She used whipped cream to make a beautiful gown for the singer. Take a look:

Netizens are crazy over her creative artwork and praised Ruby for her incredible works.

