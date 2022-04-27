Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Artist's incredible caricature creation of celebs using food will blow your mind

    A video of a fashion food artist creating an incredible caricature of top celebrities using food is going viral, and netizens are left jaw-dropped after watching it.

    Watch Artist's incredible caricature creation of celebs using food will blow your mind-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 27, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

    The internet is an amazing platform that is used by millions of people for a variety of stuff. Some just enjoy surfing, while a few others use the platform to learn and keep themselves updated. There are many people who also use the internet to showcase their talents to the whole world. Now such a video of an incredible fashion food artist who dresses up the world's top celebrities by just using fruits and veggies.

    From Jennifer Lawrence, Mariah Carey to Kristen Stewart, the artist just dresses them all in her artistic exploits. The fashion food artist named Ruby Perman from Los Angles has left the netizens jaw-dropped with her outstanding creativity. Ruby, who has 59.5K followers on her Instagram, is pretty famous for creating custom candy couture and celebrity food fashion.

    However, Ruby's recent artwork has gone massively viral, and netizens just loved it. In the video, Ruby can be seen creating a portrayal of the British actor Benedict Cumberbatch by using cucumbers. She can be seen using bits and pieces of cucumber and making a fantastic suit to dress up the actor's caricature. She posted the viral video on her Instagram and called it "Benedict CUCUMBERbatch". Take a look at the video:

    The cool video has gathered more than 5 million views and 540,828 likes from the date of sharing. Ruby has also dressed up Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, using gold sugar sprinkles. The video is magical to see, and you will definitely love it. Take a look:

    We would love to share another amazing artwork by Ruby in which she created a portrayal of the English singer and songwriter Dua Lipa. She used whipped cream to make a beautiful gown for the singer. Take a look:

    Netizens are crazy over her creative artwork and praised Ruby for her incredible works.

    ALSO READ: Shark tries to eat up camera; watch to know what happens next

    ALSO READ: Ever seen the most miniature blender? Woman prepares latte in it; watch amazing video

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2022, 8:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indores traffic cop dances with the public on Amitabh Bachchan's song 'Janu Meri Jaan';watch-tgy

    Indore’s traffic cop dances with the public on Amitabh Bachchan’s song ‘Janu Meri Jaan’; watch

    Watch Kid pretends to be a restaurant chef; Netizens love his honesty-tgy

    Watch: Kid pretends to be a restaurant chef; Netizens love her honesty

    Mother of the year: This Jofra Archer video will send chills down your spine-ayh

    'Mother of the year': This video will send chills down your spine

    Woman feeds curd rice to a stray dog; video goes viral - gps

    Woman feeds curd rice to a stray dog; video goes viral

    Watch Unlimited thali at just Rs 50; Elderly couple from Karnataka wins internet's heart-tgy

    Watch: Unlimited thali at just Rs 50; Elderly couple from Karnataka wins internet’s heart

    Recent Stories

    For glowing skin to lustrous hair 5 unknown benefits of Ghee you may not have known gcw

    For glowing skin to lustrous hair: 5 unknown benefits of Ghee

    Indores traffic cop dances with the public on Amitabh Bachchan's song 'Janu Meri Jaan';watch-tgy

    Indore’s traffic cop dances with the public on Amitabh Bachchan’s song ‘Janu Meri Jaan’; watch

    Watch Kid pretends to be a restaurant chef; Netizens love his honesty-tgy

    Watch: Kid pretends to be a restaurant chef; Netizens love her honesty

    MP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 Results to be announced on April 29 confirms MPBSE gcw

    MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Results to be announced on April 29, confirms MPBSE

    Here s what state CMs have to say PM s plea to decrease fuel price gcw

    Here's what CMs have to say to PM's plea to decrease fuel price

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon
    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    Video Icon