    Watch: Incredible view of Kashmir's Bangus Valley leaves the internet spellbound

    A mesmerising video of Kashmir's Bangus Valley is going viral on the internet. After watching the video, netizens have been left amazed looking at the incredible beauty of the valley.

    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

    Kashmir, popularly called the Paradise on Earth, is blessed with natural beauty. The mesmerising places in the valley, attract a massive number of tourists. People, after visiting Kashmir, are left feeling rejuvenated and relaxed.

    Now, a mesmerising video of Kashmir's Bangus Valley is going viral that shows how blessed Kashmir is in terms of natural beauty. Netizens are left spellbound after watching the incredible beauty of the valley.

    In the mesmerising video, we can see a clear-water stream rushing through a hilly meadow and two horses blissfully feeding on the lush green grasses. Take a look at the breath-taking video:

    The video was shared by Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim on his Twitter handle and captioned the video by saying the video is from incredible India. He also added that the heavenly spot is located in Jammu and Kashmir's Bangus Valley. The video has gathered 216.2K views and around 11K likes in just two days of being online. However, the video was initially shared on a Twitter page named Homestays & Villas.

    The video stunned the netizens, and people expressed their opinions in the comment section. A user thanked Erik for sharing the video and added that people in India always think of visiting Switzerland, not Kashmir. Another user said it's a gateway to the Kupwara district and added that the valley is magnificent, less spoiled and more pristine than Gulmarg and Pahalgam. Another user said the valley is one among other pearls from incredible India. A fourth user said the place is heavenly and can rejuvenate one from his tiring life. Many users expressed their joy through love and heart emojis.

    However, the Bangus Valley is famous for its flanking highlands and varied range of flora and fauna. The valley is named from two Sanskrit words, 'ban' and 'gus'. Ban in Sanskrit means forest, and gus means grass. The valley is also as beautiful as Gulmarg and Pahalgam but is less spoiled and more pristine.

