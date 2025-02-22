'Not being racist, but I'm not recommending anyone to go to India': Viral Reddit post on KIIT sparks debate

A Nepali student at KIIT University alleged brutal assault by college officials and police after a peaceful protest. His statement, "Not being racist, but I’m not recommending anyone to go to India," sparked debate, with some supporting him and others urging caution.

In a Reddit post, a Nepali student at KIIT University in India has come shared shocking details of assault, harassment, and forceful expulsion following a peaceful protest. The student's harrowing experience, detailed in the viral Reddit post, has sparked outrage and concerns over the treatment of international students in India.

According to the student’s statement, after returning to the hostel from a protest, they found the premises sealed off. Soon after, a group comprising the college dean, police officers in civilian attire, security guards, and local goons allegedly barged into the hostel. The student claims that they forcibly entered rooms of Nepali students, dragged them out, and subjected them to brutal beatings.

Seizure of phones, abduction and abandonment

In addition to physical violence, the authorities allegedly seized their mobile phones, wiped their data, and made derogatory remarks about Nepal. The student further alleges that they were put onto a bus, transported about 40 kilometers from the university, and continued to face attacks before being abandoned in unknown locations.

Personal attack by university officials

The student recounts being personally assaulted by the college dean and police officials, who allegedly punched and kicked them while taunting, “Now speak up if you can!” The incident, involving at least 15 individuals including senior university staff and security personnel, has left the student traumatized.

In the wake of this incident, the student voiced deep disappointment and fear, stating, "Not being racist, but I’m not recommending anyone to go to India." While many supported the student, others argued that India as a whole stood with the victim, seeking justice, and that blaming the entire country was unfair.

One Reddit user admitted, "I'm an Indian, but yeah, don't come here. We are incredibly racist, and this country is doomed. I'm very sorry this happened to you and my fellow brothers and sisters from Nepal."

Meanwhile, another user urged caution, saying, "This may be true, but don’t accuse anyone without verifying the facts—there’s a chance he could be lying."

