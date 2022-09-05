Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hamster plays real-life Super Mario, netizens delighted | Watch

    A video of a hamster playing real-life Super Mario is going viral, and netizens are left delighted after watching it. What makes people happier is the effort by the pet parent to create a Super Mario maze for their cute hamster.

    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 4:55 PM IST

    If you were a kid born in the 90s, you would have definitely spent your childhood playing the iconic video game named Mario. The game was so incredibly made that even now, we remember each level and even the music and sound effects of the game.

    The game literally takes us to our childhood and feels so nostalgic. Now to make you feel more nostalgic, we would like to share a video of a hamster playing and running through a real-life Super Mario maze.

    Yes! You heard it right. In the now-viral video, a cute hamster can be seen running through a Super Mario maze which has been created with cardboard and other stuff. The journey of the hamster through the maze is quite exciting and adventurous. The maze has been precisely built just as in the game with the coin bricks, popping deadly plants, moving clouds and even tunnel pipes. Take a look at the fantastic video:

    The delightful video was shared by an Instagram page named Animals Doing Things, and the page has more than 5 million followers. However, the Instagram page had credited the video to a TikTok user named Homura Ham. The video has gathered 5,94,886 views and around 60K likes from the date of being online.

    Netizens were left so impressed and nostalgic that they loaded the comment section with their love and opinions. A user said he could keep on watching this for the rest of his life, while another said the video made him happy and nostalgic. A third user thanked the pet parent for building the maze and sharing the delightful video, while another one was curious to know whether the hamster was able to save the princess.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2022, 4:55 PM IST
