    Watch: Brave elephant frees itself from 14 lionesses; netizens react

    A video of a brave elephant freeing itself from the clutches of 14 lionesses at a time is going viral, and netizens were jaw-dropped to see the elephant's immense fight.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 2, 2022, 6:58 PM IST

    If someone asks you who will be the king of the jungle, undoubtedly, we all say that it is the mighty lion. We learn this from our primary schools, and we can't think of any other animals in that place.

    But the video that is now going viral may leave us confused, and we may overthink of giving the crown to another animal. Yes! You heard it right. Now a video of a brave elephant freeing itself from the clutches of 14 lionesses at a time is going viral. Netizens were left jaw-dropped to see the elephant's immense fight with the mighty gang of lionesses.

    In the viral video, a group of lionesses can be seen attacking a lone tusker on a river bank. The elephant seems surrounded by the lionesses and doesn't find a way to escape from the spot. The tusker thus decides to fight for its survival and marches forward to attack the lionesses. Lionesses, however, try to jump on the elephant's back to take him down. But fails as the jumbo seems not to give in and pulls the lionesses down to the ground. The elephant even uses its trunk to push back the lionesses.

    The brave elephant then decides to run towards the river so that it may make the lionesses hard to attack the jumbo. At one point, the tusker even back-kicks a lioness who was trying to attack from behind. After several moments of struggle, the tusker could free itself from the lionesses' fatal clutches and wade far away to the other side of the river, leaving behind the lionesses. Take a look at the breathtaking video here:

    The shocking video was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle and has gathered tons of eyeballs from the date of being online. Susanta Nanda captioned the video by saying that the lone tusker takes on 14 lionesses. He also added by asking people to answer who will be the king of the jungle after watching the video.

    The video has gathered 293.2K and 11.3K likes from the date of being online. Netizens were shocked to see the elephant's brave fight and loaded the comment section with their opinions. A user said the video was eye-opening for her to recognise that the tusker is strong enough to fight the group of lionesses. Another user said tusker could be the new king of the jungle.

    Last Updated Sep 2, 2022, 6:58 PM IST
