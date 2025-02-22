Trump fires General CQ Brown as Joint Chiefs Chairman in military shake-up

Donald Trump removed General CQ Brown as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, citing a need for leadership change. He nominated Lt. Gen. Dan Caine, praising his role in defeating ISIS.

In a sudden shake-up at the Pentagon, US President Donald Trump removed Air Force General Charles 'CQ' Brown as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Saturday. Brown, the second Black general to hold the position, played a pivotal role in U.S. military strategy regarding the Ukraine war and rising tensions in the Middle East.

His abrupt dismissal is seen as part of Trump’s broader push to reshape military leadership, particularly targeting officials who have championed diversity and equity in the ranks.

Also read: Israel claims Hamas killed Bibas brothers with 'bare hands', global outrage over brutal child murders

Trump acknowledged Brown's service in a statement on Truth Social, writing, "I want to thank General Charles 'CQ' Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country, including as our current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is a fine gentleman and an outstanding leader, and I wish a great future for him and his family."

Trump names Dan 'Razin' Caine successor

Following Brown’s removal, Trump announced the nomination of Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan 'Razin' Caine to be the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Caine, a decorated pilot and national security expert, previously played a key role in the U.S. campaign against ISIS during Trump’s first term.

“General Caine is an accomplished pilot, national security expert, successful entrepreneur, and a 'warfighter' with significant interagency and special operations experience,” Trump stated. “During my first term, Razin was instrumental in the complete annihilation of the ISIS caliphate. It was done in record-setting time—just weeks—despite military 'geniuses' predicting it would take years."

Also read: 'We charge them what they charge us...' Trump announces reciprocal tariffs on India, China

Trump criticizes Biden

Trump also criticized President Joe Biden for allegedly overlooking Caine for promotion and vowed to restore military strength with his new appointments. “Despite being highly qualified, General Caine was passed over by Sleepy Joe Biden. But not anymore! Alongside Secretary Pete Hegseth, General Caine and our military will restore peace through strength, put America First, and rebuild our military.”

Minutes later, Hegseth released a statement announcing the firing of Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the chief of the Navy. Hegseth on Friday also said that General James Slife, the vice chief of the Air Force, had been fired and that he was "requesting nominations" for the Judge Advocates General for the Army, Navy and Air Force, indicating they will be replaced, as reported by CNN.

"I am also requesting nominations for the positions of Chief of Naval Operations and Air Force Vice Chief of Staff. The incumbents in these important roles, Admiral Lisa Franchetti and General James Slife, respectively, have had distinguished careers. We thank them for their service and dedication to our country," Hegseth said.

"Under President Trump, we are putting in place new leadership that will focus our military on its core mission of deterring, fighting and winning wars," he added.

Notably, the federal law requires the president to pick the top military officers from the combatant commands or the chiefs of the military services, all of which are 4-star positions. But the law also allows the President to waive the requirement if "such action is necessary in the national interest," according to CNN.

Also read: Flying car makes historic first vertical takeoff, WATCH the stunning footage!

Latest Videos