Watch: Differently-abled youth being carried by his two friends in Kerala will melt your heart

A video of a differently-abled youth being carried out by his two friends on the campus of DB College in Kerala's Kollam district is making rounds on social media and has left the internet emotional.

A video of a differently-abled youth named Alif Muhammad can be seen carried by his two friends, Arya and Archana, on their shoulders through their campus in Kerala, winning hearts on internet. In the video, Alif, who was born with a disability, can be seen standing on a small step. Arya and Archana bend down to pick Alif and carry him on their shoulders. The touching video is leaving the netizens emotional. Take a look:

Alif, who is a B.Com final year student of DB College, shared the video on his Instagram and stated that he has always been with his friends, and they never allow him to feel inferior to his disability. They treat him as one among them, and they always take him around like this. After watching the video, Alif's mother, Zeenath and father, Shanavas, who works abroad, were delighted.

However, the video was shot by Jagath Thulaseedharan, a photographer and an alumnus of the college. Jagath, who visited the Arts festival on the campus, witnessed the beautiful moment and decided to capture it. The video has so far gathered almost 1 lakh views and more than 20K likes.

Netizens were left emotional after watching the video. Many of them praised the friendship bond between Alif and his friends, while a few others applauded Alif's friends and expressed their love in the comment section.