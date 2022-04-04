Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Alberta man catches 8 feet long sturgeon from Fraser river

    A video of a man from Canada’s Alberta catching an 8 feet long sturgeon fish is going viral, and netizens are shocked after watching the giant fish.

    Watch Alberta man catches 8 feet long sturgeon from Fraser river-tgy
    Alberta, First Published Apr 4, 2022, 5:28 PM IST

    The internet is loaded with funny and exciting videos that will keep entertained us for hours. A variety of animal videos are the most delightful videos to be watched on the internet. Some such videos will leave us stunned as well. For instance, the video of an Alberta man catching an 8 feet long sturgeon fish is going viral, and netizens are shocked to watch the giant fish.

    In the video, an Alberta man named Braeden Rouse can be seen fishing on a kayak with his girlfriend, Sidney Kozelenko. Braeden understands that he has hooked on to something big in a few minutes. Realising it was a big catch, Sidney started recording the video. As Braeden pulled the fishing rod towards him, he realised that it was a giant sturgeon fish, and it began to drag him along with his kayak in the opposite direction. The sturgeon fish even started dragging Braeden's kayak downstream, and at this moment, quick-thinking Sidney tied their boats together with a rope.

    Braeden understood that bringing such huge sturgeon fish to the shore was not easy, so he made the fish drag them for some time. As the fish got tired of dragging them, Braeden, along with the help of Sidney, started pulling the fish to the shore. After 25 minutes of struggle, they brought the giant sturgeon fish to the shore. The giant sturgeon fish was 8 feet 6 inches long and weighed about 159 kilograms. Braeden and Sidney reportedly released the giant sturgeon back into the water after some time.

    Sturgeon fishes, also known as living dinosaurs, are from their Triassic era origins. The oldest fossils of the ancient fish were found in the period (245-208 million years ago) and haven’t undertaken any significant evolutionary change ever since.

    However, The entire video was shared on Sidney's Facebook page and has been viewed by thousands so far. Netizens were stunned to watch the giant Sturgeon fish and expressed their amazement in the comment section.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2022, 5:28 PM IST
