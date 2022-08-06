New Zealand bar slammed for job ad seeking staff with 'Double D breasts'

Stumpers Bar and Cafe in Hokitika, New Zealand, posted an ad for part-time staff. It stated that the staff "must have Double-D breasts and a great smile". Twitter users were furious and highly criticised the bar for its sexist advertisement.

It might be difficult to find the ideal candidate for a position. It necessitates being meticulous in one's search, explicit in one's requirements, and open-minded when considering applicants. But being shallow is never a requirement for a job hunt.

Well, a New Zealand club's sexist job advertising, which said that they were looking for bar employees with "double D breasts," has drawn a lot of criticism. You did read that correctly. According to the New York Post, Stumpers Bar and Cafe in Hokitika has the job posting up in its storefront. And the incident was made public after a bystander saw it and tweeted a photo of the leaflet. Now that the story has gone viral online, a large number of netizens have shared and criticised the bar for using those terms.

Also Read | Bizarre! Bihar varsity student gets 151 out of 100 marks in exam, another promoted despite scoring zero

The text attached to the post read, “Wanted: Part-time bar staff apply with-in must have Double D breasts, a great smile & a good attitude, but men can also apply!!!” Jack tweeted the picture with the caption, “Anyone want a job in Hokitika?”

The bar's owner took sure to note that "But Men Can Also Apply!" at the conclusion of the advertising. The significance of this statement in this employment application is still unclear to us. Although the makers of this sexiest advertisement may have thought it was hilarious, it is actually quite upsetting and disturbing.

Also Read | Anand Mahindra shares an instant method to repair potholes: watch the much-needed innovation

The image of the advertising quickly gained popularity on Twitter after being posted, and online users could not contain their rage. The sexist and insulting advertising received a lot of criticism from Twitter users.