    Bizarre! Bihar varsity student gets 151 out of 100 marks in exam, another promoted despite scoring zero

    It's crucial to highlight that the university administration has admitted its mistake and made the necessary corrections. The officials are at fault since they ought to have studied it before informing the public of the results.

    Bihar, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 1:27 PM IST

    In a bizarre incident, a student who received 151 out of 100 points in Darbhanga, Bihar, has come to light. Now that it has occurred, he is unsure of what to do or how it occurred. To his complete amazement, an undergraduate student at the public Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in the Darbhanga region of Bihar received a score of 151 out of 100 on one of the exams. The BA (Honors) student reported passing the university's part-2 test with a passing grade on Political Science paper #4.

    "The findings truly caught me off guard. Despite the fact that it was a tentative mark sheet, officials ought to have examined it before declaring the outcome "he added.

    It's crucial to highlight that the university administration has admitted its mistake and made the necessary corrections. The officials are at fault since they ought to have studied it before informing the public of the results.

    Another pupil who received a score of 0 on the B.Com Accounting and Finance paper was also advanced to the following class. The university officials acknowledged that it was a typing error and gave the student a new grade sheet, the student stated.

    Both marksheets included typos, the university's registrar Mushtaq Ahmed told PTI. "The two pupils were given brand-new mark sheets when the typos were fixed. Nothing more than typos were there there," he added.

    The Bihar Education Department has been making this error often in the past, thus this is not the first time. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is plagued with scandal in 2018 and every year. Various students received more than 100 percent in some subjects in the intermediate (Class XII) results, while some received blank marksheets and others who claimed to have passed the IIT-JEE (advanced) test were labelled as having "failed."

    (WIth PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 1:27 PM IST
