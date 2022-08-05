Anand Mahindra shares an instant method to repair potholes: watch the much-needed innovation

Anand Mahindra shared a video showing creative methods for rapidly patching potholes on the road. Asphalt, geosynthetic fibreglass, and a high-quality polymer make up the road patch described in the clip.

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, is well renowned for his interesting and creative postings and has grown to be a well-known Twitter celebrity over time. The business tycoon is renowned for using his numerous postings to entertain, educate, or inspire social media followers and expressing his perspective on current events. Undoubtedly, Anand Mahindra's Twitter handle is a gold mine of bizarre yet creative stuff which can quickly grab netizens' attention. Recently, he shared one such unique video with his 9.5 million followers.

The video displays a product called American Road Patch, an innovative concept that quickly fixes road potholes. The video shows that the latest technology might ease the pain of filling potholes.

The video starts with two people placing plastic sheets like material made of asphalt, polymer and geosynthetic fibreglass on a pothole or a broken patch of the road and applying pressure on it. The result might wonder you as the road patch blends with the road and fills up the gap caused by the pothole.

In the post's caption, Anand Mahindra mentioned that innovation is essential for India. So some construction company needs to simulate this or unite with this firm and get it out here.

The video gained over 701 K views and 21 K likes after being posted online. Social media users noted that India's potholes are very large and cannot be fixed with a fibreglass road patch.

A user wrote, "Will this work in places with very high precipitation and flooding risk in India? The adhesive may come off and look like Alladin's magic carpet floating around, won't it?" Another person commented, "Asphalt sheets have been used in India for plufging roofing leaks." Watch the video.

