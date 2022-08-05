Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anand Mahindra shares an instant method to repair potholes: watch the much-needed innovation

    Anand Mahindra shared a video showing creative methods for rapidly patching potholes on the road. Asphalt, geosynthetic fibreglass, and a high-quality polymer make up the road patch described in the clip.

    Anand Mahindra shares an instant method to repair potholes: watch the much-needed innovation - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Aug 5, 2022, 2:58 PM IST

    Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, is well renowned for his interesting and creative postings and has grown to be a well-known Twitter celebrity over time. The business tycoon is renowned for using his numerous postings to entertain, educate, or inspire social media followers and expressing his perspective on current events. Undoubtedly, Anand Mahindra's Twitter handle is a gold mine of bizarre yet creative stuff which can quickly grab netizens' attention. Recently, he shared one such unique video with his 9.5 million followers. 

    The video displays a product called American Road Patch, an innovative concept that quickly fixes road potholes. The video shows that the latest technology might ease the pain of filling potholes.

    Also Read: Man escaped after a close encounter with death: heart-stopping video goes viral

    The video starts with two people placing plastic sheets like material made of asphalt, polymer and geosynthetic fibreglass on a pothole or a broken patch of the road and applying pressure on it. The result might wonder you as the road patch blends with the road and fills up the gap caused by the pothole. 

    In the post's caption, Anand Mahindra mentioned that innovation is essential for India. So some construction company needs to simulate this or unite with this firm and get it out here.

    The video gained over 701 K views and 21 K likes after being posted online. Social media users noted that India's potholes are very large and cannot be fixed with a fibreglass road patch.

    A user wrote, "Will this work in places with very high precipitation and flooding risk in India? The adhesive may come off and look like Alladin's magic carpet floating around, won't it?" Another person commented, "Asphalt sheets have been used in India for plufging roofing leaks." Watch the video.

    Also Read: Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along wins netizens' hearts with a traditional folk dance: watch video

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2022, 2:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Man escaped after a close encounter with death: heart-stopping video goes viral - gps

    Man escaped after a close encounter with death: heart-stopping video goes viral

    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Agra sweet shop is selling 24 carat ghevar at Rs 25000 per kg gcw

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Agra sweet shop is selling 24-carat ghevar at Rs 25,000/kg

    Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along wins netizens' hearts with a traditional folk dance: watch video - gps

    Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along wins netizens' hearts with a traditional folk dance: watch video

    Watch Mother rat saves baby from king cobra's mouth; leaves netizens terrified-tgy

    Watch: Mother rat saves baby from king cobra's mouth; leaves netizens terrified

    Cops save woman trapped in car amid rising flood waters: watch video - gps

    Cops save woman trapped in car amid rising flood waters: watch video

    Recent Stories

    I will come to save my leader, my leader saves me: BJP shares Salman Khurshid clip

    I will come to save my leader, my leader saves me: BJP shares Salman Khurshid clip

    Liger Movie Review Out: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's movie is HIT or FLOP? Read what 'Censor Board' says RBAa

    Liger Movie Review Out: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's movie is HIT or FLOP? Read what 'Censor Board' says

    football EPL 2022-23, Manchester United vs Brighton: Cristiano Ronaldo shares his 'mood' ahead of opener snt

    EPL 2022-23, Manchester United vs Brighton: Cristiano Ronaldo shares his 'mood' ahead of opener

    Big Bash League, BBL 2022-23 could face player drought; 15 Australians offered AUD 700,000 to feature in UAE ILT20-ayh

    BBL 2022-23 could face player drought; 15 Australians offered AUD 700,000 to feature in UAE's ILT20

    Kerala lottery result: Nirmal NR 288 lottery draw; check winners, prizes

    Kerala lottery result: Nirmal NR 288 lottery draw today; check prizes

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon