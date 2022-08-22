Monkey washes garments like professional dhobi; viral video stunned netizens

A hilarious video shows a monkey doing household work as a human. The baboon can be seen brushing and cleaning the clothes and then stirring them in the water tub.

Animals exhibiting proficiency and leading daily life in their natural habitat is a visual treat for any wildlife lover. On the other hand, we all know that chimpanzees, monkeys and bonobos are humans' nearest living relatives. These species are similar in many ways. The baboons always come up with ingenious ways to steal food from people. Several such crazy and entertaining videos of primates are available on the Internet.

A few days ago, a video of a monkey displaying its interest in smartphones emerged on social media. One such hilarious clip of a primate accomplishing household chores like a human has gone viral recently. Watching the monkey's cute antics helps you discharge stress and brings a smile to your face.

This was an old video shared on the Internet a couple of years ago, now surfaced on social media to amuse netizens. A Twitter handle called Farhad shared this video with the caption, "When my pet monkey washes clothes like a human."

The video shows a monkey imitating a washerman or dhobi by washing clothes just like him. In the video, the monkey can be seen sitting with a tub of water, a brush, and detergent soap. The monkey, holding the wet clothes in front of him, can be seen hitting them on the platform in front of him, much like a washerman. The primate then uses a cloth brush to scrub the clothes thoroughly and stir them in the water tub. The video is funny because it's so distinctive and bizarre to see a monkey engaged in washing clothes.

After being shared online, the video went crazy viral, and the social media users were amazed after watching the clip and expressed hilarious opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "No need for washing machine." Watch the video.

