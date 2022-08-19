Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mobile phone explodes during repair in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat; watch shocking video here

    A shocking video shows a mobile phone exploding in a store while the battery is being removed. Fortunately, the shopkeeper and customer escaped without any serious injuries.

    Madhya Pradesh, First Published Aug 19, 2022, 3:51 PM IST

    A spine-chilling video of a mobile phone's battery exploding into flames has emerged on social media. The incident happened at a repair shop named Bunty Mobile Shop in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Wednesday, August 17. Luckily, the shopkeeper and customer escaped unhurt.

    While the worker was repairing the device, a loud blast occurred. The phone's battery immediately caught fire, forcing the worker to throw it out of the store to avoid a fire.

    The 15-second video begins with the shopkeeper conversing with the customer while attempting to remove the mobile phone's battery. The phone, however, exploded, creating a massive ball of fire. Immediately, the shopkeeper dropped the mobile, and the customer ran away from the spot to escape the blast. Moments later, the shopkeeper uses his bare hands to push the phone out of the shop.

    Reportedly, the shop owner explained the whole incident and said he did receive any injury as he threw the phone off instantly. The owner also shared small advice to mobile users. According to him, if the phone becomes swollen, it should be checked at a shop immediately to avoid mishaps. Whether the smartphone is new or old or even the name of the brand, for that matter, is still unknown. However, sources confirmed that the mobile phone battery was bloated while repairing the handset.

    This is not the first time we have seen a smartphone explode or a phone battery. In the recent past, several such accidents have been reported. Watch the video.

