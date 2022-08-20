Anand Mahindra shares a video of a creative entry gate; the ‘jugaad’ has left netizens amused

Businessman Anand Mahindra shared an innovative gate entrance that will surely amaze you. The clip shows a black iron gate with the body of a red car attached to the centre. Since the time the video made to social media, users have been left awestruck with ‘jugaad’.



Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is recognised for his exciting and resourceful posts and has become one of the prominent Twitter celebrities over the years. Apart from expressing his thoughts on current affairs, the industrialist is known for sharing delightful, educating and inspiring posts with his followers on the micro-blogging site. Undoubtedly, the Mahindra group chairman's Twitter handle is a gold mine for bizarre yet creative stuff, which capture netizens' attention in no time. Recently, Anand Mahindra shared one more such video with his 9.6 million followers.

It appears like Anand Mahindra was impressed by the clip and turned his post into a quiz. Yes, the billionaire businessman shared the creative and inventive entry gate video and asked netizens their opinion about the unusual gate with interesting multiple-choice option answers as the caption. However, not much information about the person or the place who installed this is available in the tweet.

Also Read: Mobile phone explodes during repair in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat; watch shocking video here

The video shows a large black gate with a car's body implanted. The car's wheels are seen rolling as the gate closes when it slides. Surprising right? However, the wheels of the vehicle act as rollers for the gate. A person, who was handling the entrance, had also been seen exiting through the car door.

After being shared online, the video received over 491K views and 18K likes. Social media users were equally impressed and delighted with the video as the Mahindra group chairman. A user wrote, "He bought the car during a promotion "50% off". He got what was advertised, just 50% of the Car, so he put it to good use." Another person commented, "When you wanted to be a car designer but you become a gate designer instead...." Watch the video.

Also Read: Railway bridge collapses due to heavy rainfall; spine-chilling video from Himachal goes viral