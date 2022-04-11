Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man in hot air balloon captures moments before crashing; Watch scary video

    A horrific video of a man in the hot air balloon capturing the moment of its crash is making rounds on social media and left netizens terrified.

    Man in hot air balloon captures moments before crashing; Watch scary video
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 6:46 PM IST

    The internet is a place where we spend most of our time. With its unique and amazing videos, we can stick around to it for hours. Be it a funny video or a horrifying video; it always kills our boredom. Today, we have a horrific video of a hot air balloon crash to share with you.

    In the video, A man named Nicholas McCall can be seen capturing his first-ever ride on a hot air balloon. Initially, the ride was pretty normal as all the passengers could be seen enjoying the ride. But after a few moments, the hot air balloon started getting dragged by a powerful gust of wind. The pilot can be heard saying to the passengers to hold on and to stay in the basket only. Then it started taking an ugly turn as the hot air balloon vessel began to get dragged on the ground at high speed.

    The jerky video shows us that the basket gets lifted up in the air and then slams down to the ground due to high wind speed. The pilot continued to calm the passengers by urging people to hold on until the basket finally stopped. Take a look at the horrific video:

    The scary video has gone viral and has left netizens thinking about whether to take such hot air balloon rides. However, no one got injured in the crash. Netizens loaded the comment section with their opinions. Many of the users praised and applauded the pilot for keeping the passengers calm, while many others expressed their fear after watching the crash. Another user, however, pointed out that he was surprised to see how the passenger managed to record the entire incident even during such a dangerous situation.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2022, 6:46 PM IST
