Novak Djokovic reveals 'favourite' family time activity amidst Australian Open interview

In an interview during this year's Australian Open, tennis champion Novak Djokovic shares his heartfelt sentiments on fatherhood and missing his children amidst the rigorous tennis circuit. His candid admissions shed light on the personal struggles faced by athletes balancing family life and professional pursuits.

During the Australian Open, earlier this year, Novak Djokovic opened up in another interview, revealing that his 'favourite' way to spend time with his children is by playing with them. This candid admission underscored yet another instance where the tennis star expressed missing his kids.

"Dads should play with their children all the time. I mean, that's like my favourite part of the day, just when I have their attention and when they have my attention, and we are fully present, we play and we invent stuff. It's the best. I'm getting emotional right now; I miss them. I'll see them in a few days," Djokovic shared with Karl Stefanovic on The Today Show.

On the tennis court, Djokovic's recent match at the Italian Open concluded in a surprising 2-6, 3-6 loss to Alejandro Tabilo in the third round. Looking ahead, his next challenge awaits at the French Open, where he holds the defending champion title.

Speaking to Kyrgios, Djokovic disclosed his longing for his children as he conducted the interview. Sadly, his son Stefan and daughter Tara were unable to join him at the Australian Open and remained in Europe. Djokovic confessed that being separated from his children is increasingly painful for him.

"I really miss my children as we speak now. They are back in Europe, and I haven't seen them for weeks. If I do well here, I will not see them for another two, three weeks, who knows? And that's hurting me more and more, leaving them," Djokovic added.

Having tied the knot with his longtime partner Jelena Ristic in July 2014, Djokovic became a father months later when their son Stefan was born. In 2017, their family expanded with the arrival of their daughter Tara.

Reflecting on his interview with Kyrgios, Djokovic acknowledged that while his hunger for success in tennis still resonates from his younger days, there's now a more "mature" aspect within him, reminding him to prioritize his family.

"The little Novak, the four-year-old Novak, who started playing tennis in Kopaonik in Serbia, is still inside and still in love with the sport and is still so hungry for more. Right? But at the same time, there's probably this more mature Novak, father and a husband, that is, 'Come on, man. There are other things in life as well'," Djokovic shared with Kyrgios.

