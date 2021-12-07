  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out

    Dec 7, 2021, 12:40 PM IST

    The pandemic has affected nearly all aspects of modern life, from the clothes we wear to the food we eat to how we spend our time. But one thing has remained constant that is the chats we send and the emojis we use. No doubt new emojis keep on adding every year. However, there are some emojis that have continued to hold their appeal since years. Unicode Consortium, a non-profit organisation, recently released its annual list of 100 most-used emojis. According to data, nine of the 10 most used emojis from 2019 (which was the last time they released data) also ranked among the top 10 this year.

    From red heart emoji to tears of joy emoji to rolling on the floor laughing emoji, check out how these emojis have fared this year. 

    Rank 1: Tears of Joy - Face with tears of joy emoji tops the list this 2021
    Rank 2: Red heart - This emoji ranks 2nd, the same as in 2019
    Rank 3: Rolling on the floor laughing - This emoji has moved up one place, from being 4th in 2019 to 3rd this year
    Rank 4: Thumbs up - This emoji jumped places from 10th position in 2019 to 4th this year
    Rank 5: Loudly crying face - This emoji ranked 5th in 2021 ranking higher from 8 in 2019
    Rank 6: Folded hands - Rank of the folded hands emoji remained unchanged at 6th position in 2021
    Rank 7: Face blowing kiss - This kiss emoji moved two places up from number 9 in 2019 to number 7 in 2021
    Rank 8: Face with hearts - This emoji entered the top then and is placed at number 8 in 2021, than at number 16 in 2019
    Rank 9: Face with heart eyes  - The smiling face with heart-eyes saw a drop in its usage from 3 in 2019 to 9 in 2021
    Rank 10: Smiling face - This emoji also declined in 2021 ranked at number 10, while it was on 5 in 2019

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 20): Seimeinlen Doungel-Alex help Jamshedpur FC sink ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 20): Doungel-Alex help Jamshedpur FC sink ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs FC Goa, SCEB vs FCG: "Positive is only when you give a high-performance" - Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Positive is only when you give a high-performance" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    former united states president donald trump social media firm truth social raises 1 billion dollars

    Donald Trump’s social media firm TRUTH Social raises $1 billion

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic doesn't want team to get complacent-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic doesn't want team to get complacent

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out-dnm
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out

    Exclusive Rapid-fire with Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding here is how the bride's organic mehendi was prepared drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of

    Exclusive In a tete-e-tete, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty talk about their upcoming film Tadap. Watch drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: In a tete-e-tete, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty talk about their upcoming film Tadap. Watch

    The life of Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton first black artistic director and founder of Off-White
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life of Virgil Abloh - Louis Vuitton's first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Must See

    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out-dnm
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out

    former united states president donald trump social media firm truth social raises 1 billion dollars
    Video Icon
    Technology

    Donald Trump’s social media firm TRUTH Social raises $1 billion

    Exclusive Rapid-fire with Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria