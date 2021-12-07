Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out

The pandemic has affected nearly all aspects of modern life, from the clothes we wear to the food we eat to how we spend our time. But one thing has remained constant that is the chats we send and the emojis we use. No doubt new emojis keep on adding every year. However, there are some emojis that have continued to hold their appeal since years. Unicode Consortium, a non-profit organisation, recently released its annual list of 100 most-used emojis. According to data, nine of the 10 most used emojis from 2019 (which was the last time they released data) also ranked among the top 10 this year.

From red heart emoji to tears of joy emoji to rolling on the floor laughing emoji, check out how these emojis have fared this year.

Rank 1: Tears of Joy - Face with tears of joy emoji tops the list this 2021

Rank 2: Red heart - This emoji ranks 2nd, the same as in 2019

Rank 3: Rolling on the floor laughing - This emoji has moved up one place, from being 4th in 2019 to 3rd this year

Rank 4: Thumbs up - This emoji jumped places from 10th position in 2019 to 4th this year

Rank 5: Loudly crying face - This emoji ranked 5th in 2021 ranking higher from 8 in 2019

Rank 6: Folded hands - Rank of the folded hands emoji remained unchanged at 6th position in 2021

Rank 7: Face blowing kiss - This kiss emoji moved two places up from number 9 in 2019 to number 7 in 2021

Rank 8: Face with hearts - This emoji entered the top then and is placed at number 8 in 2021, than at number 16 in 2019

Rank 9: Face with heart eyes - The smiling face with heart-eyes saw a drop in its usage from 3 in 2019 to 9 in 2021

Rank 10: Smiling face - This emoji also declined in 2021 ranked at number 10, while it was on 5 in 2019