Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    Sharmila alleged: 'The bus was set on fire during the march as part of the conspiracy of the TRS government.'

    Nov 28, 2022, 4:22 PM IST

    YSR Telangana Party President YS Sharmila was arrested during her march in Warangal, Telangana, following 'complaints' by TRS leaders. Miscreants, allegedly belonging to the TRS, tried to set her campaign bus on fire in Warangal. The attack happened after Sharmila reportedly made some controversial statements about TRS MLA Sudharshan.

    Also Read: Forced conversions are a serious issue: Centre tells Supreme Court

    Taking to Twitter prior to her arrest, Sharmila alleged: 'The bus was set on fire during the march as part of the conspiracy of the TRS government. I am doing the padayatra with all the permissions. They are trying to create a law and order problem and arrest me and stop the padayatra. Attacks are being done by using the police as pawns.'

    'It is an evil regime. While all the other parties are playing politics, YSR Telangana is the only party that is marching on behalf of the people and pointing out the government's failures. The TRS goons are plotting to arrest them like cowards who can't bear it when the princesses are fighting,' she added.

    The younger sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been on a padayatra since October last year, alleging misrule in Telangana. She has reportedly covered over 3500 km in the state. Media reports said that Sharmila had covered 1863 villages.

    Also Read: Shraddha case re-run in Delhi; mother-son duo chop father's body, store parts in fridge

    Recent Videos

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Delhi murder: Mother-son chops father's body, dumps near Pandav Nagar Ramlila ground; arrested AJR

    Shraddha case re-run in Delhi; mother-son duo chop father's body, store parts in fridge

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Top Stories

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA
    Lifestyle

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign
    Lifestyle

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt
    India News

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)
    Top Stories

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA
    Entertainment

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Must See

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze
    India News

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan
    Defence

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Delhi murder: Mother-son chops father's body, dumps near Pandav Nagar Ramlila ground; arrested AJR
    India News

    Shraddha case re-run in Delhi; mother-son duo chop father's body, store parts in fridge