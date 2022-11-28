YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

Sharmila alleged: 'The bus was set on fire during the march as part of the conspiracy of the TRS government.'

YSR Telangana Party President YS Sharmila was arrested during her march in Warangal, Telangana, following 'complaints' by TRS leaders. Miscreants, allegedly belonging to the TRS, tried to set her campaign bus on fire in Warangal. The attack happened after Sharmila reportedly made some controversial statements about TRS MLA Sudharshan.

Taking to Twitter prior to her arrest, Sharmila alleged: 'The bus was set on fire during the march as part of the conspiracy of the TRS government. I am doing the padayatra with all the permissions. They are trying to create a law and order problem and arrest me and stop the padayatra. Attacks are being done by using the police as pawns.'

'It is an evil regime. While all the other parties are playing politics, YSR Telangana is the only party that is marching on behalf of the people and pointing out the government's failures. The TRS goons are plotting to arrest them like cowards who can't bear it when the princesses are fighting,' she added.

The younger sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been on a padayatra since October last year, alleging misrule in Telangana. She has reportedly covered over 3500 km in the state. Media reports said that Sharmila had covered 1863 villages.

